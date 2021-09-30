A father, WIll Rudd, has made his son happy as he allowed him to follow him to work and earn his daily wage

The three-year-old son had always insisted of building houses with his dad on the site whenever he was going to school

The day Rudd granted his wish, the boy toured the workplace happily and spent his wage for the day on toys

A young father, Will Rudd, who works as a site manager, has shared adorable photos of his three-year-old son on LinkedIn specially dressed for work.

The man revealed that they always passed by his workplace whenever he took him to his school. Each time, the young child would ask his dad if can build houses with him.

The son was also paid the wage for the day. Photo source: LinkedIn/Will Rudd

He earned and spent on toys

One day, Rudd gave him a chance, dressed the kid in a site jacket and helmet. He revealed that the kid was so excited by the opportunity.

The father added that the boy was specially given an ID badge and paid a wage for the day. Rudd stated that the three-year-old wanted to spend the whole money he made on toys.

As at the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 5,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Martin Nash said:

"Absolutely brilliant I used to take my daughter to work when I was a site manager up in London, good bonding."

Darren Denham said:

"Love that Will, looks like the little man had a lovely day."

Emma Hollindale said:

"Priceless! Thanks for sharing 40 years ago my dad took me to work. He was a road sweeper/bin man on Blackpool prom. He walked me on his round, through the illuminations, sweeping as we went, chatting to folk and seeing the sights. It was a magical memory. He died last month."

