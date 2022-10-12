A Nigerian man has taken to social media to gush over his younger brother's new look since relocating him overseas

Six months ago, the hardworking man had flown his brother to join him in Paris shortly after he visited his family in Nigeria

The siblings look dapper in their foreign outfits and got social media users gushing and hailing the elder brother

A Nigerian man has showcased what became of his younger brother after six months of residing in Paris.

The young man had, six months ago, fulfilled his dream of taking his younger brother out of Nigeria to be with him abroad.

He had relocated his brother to Paris. Photo Credit: TikTok/@dahmykarym

In a new video posted on TikTok, he and his brother took a stroll as they showcased their fine transformation.

The excited man gushed over the remarkable transformation his younger brother underwent and expressed love for him.

His brother looked nothing like the old video that preceded his showcase. Netizens hailed the man for helping his younger brother.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Opeyemi Ashade said:

"God will continue to bless you.

"Y'all are so cute."

Royalty said:

"God please bless my own brother to care of his siblings."

Mhiz Gold835 said:

"May God protect and guard you guys..more grace."

chantelortiz10 ava said:

"Not him swaging more than you God bless u both."

"Family is everything if you got good one."

Crown Wealth said:

"Allhamdullilah and much thanks to you sir."

user5956959526186 said:

"God pls bless all big bros and big sis."

