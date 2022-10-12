An incredibly talented kid has been spotted in a video displaying his Mathematical skills in Ilorin, Kwara state

In the short clip seen on TikTok, the kid answered numerical questions within seconds without the aid of a calculator

The questions were posed to him in quick successions, but the way he got the answers correctly has stunned TikTokers

A video of smart Nigerian kid answering Mathematical questions in Ilorin has gone viral.

The TikTok clip was posted by @kaotharbabatunde and it shows the kid churning out answers to the questions like a computer.

The kid gave quick answers to the questions. Photo credit: TikTok/@kaotharbabtunde.

The kid was seen in the street, but it appears he has a lot of talents and numerical skills which came to fore in the short clip.

He was standing before a man who posed Maths questions to him in rapid successions and in a complicated way.

He answers majority correctly

He would not give up as the questions kept coming and raining like water for him to answer.

The questions posed to the kid hawker ranges from addition, multiplication and minus but they were trickish.

His skills has stunned many TikTokers who are asking that they want to meet him and possibly help him.

However, it is not clear if the kid is in school or why he was not in class.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of Ilorin boy displaying Maths skills

@Mancheda Kent said:

"If na me i don fail am since oo."

@Tightrope commented:

"A typical example of don't judge a book by the cover."

@shama reacted:

"Can I get this boy I need to help him."

@Official_hillary commented:

"I first laughed that he wasn't getting the answer afterwards I realised na me be the olodo."

@mummy Bee 04 said:

"Pls bring more of ds boy ,I pray his helper would locate him here to change his story for good . I come in peace oooo."

@user9412141752700 said:

"Hope he get help continue his education to the highest hight, cus his parents might be able to send him to school once he get to a certain level."

@raregem_7 said:

"The boy na calculator."

Source: Legit.ng