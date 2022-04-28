Right activist and coordinator of the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko has waded into the controversy surrounding the recent announcement by Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie of a second wife and a son from the relationship.

Rights activist said Yul Edochie may have nullified his marriage and committed bigamy by marrying a second wife. Photo credit: @yuledochie

Yul Edochie’s controversial announcement

Legit.ng recalls that Nigerian Nollywood star, Yul Edochie had on Wednesday, April 27, made the big announcement of a second wife he identified as Judy Austin Muoghalu and a child he called Star, whom he said was a product of the relationship that must have started a long time ago.

In the post, Yul wrote:

“It’s time for the world to meet my son. His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE.

“Born by my second wife @judyaustin1 and I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children.”

Yul Edochie’s wife, May reacts

Apparently disturbed by the announcement, Edochie’s first wife, May Yul Edochie posted in reply to the post that God will judge both Yul and his new wife.

She wrote:

“May God judge you both.”

Her reaction has since gathered massive social media support.

Judy Austin reacts

Apparently reacting to the development, the second wife, Judy, on her Instagram handle, said she was not ashamed to say that she would amount to nothing without Jesus.

Her post reads:

“ I’m not ashamed to say that I’m nothing without you Jesus!!!’’

Opinions sharply divided over Yul Edochie’s action

Nigerians, especially those on social media have continued to have varied opinions on the development as some are of the opinion that by coming to social media to make the announcement and not leaving people to speculate, Yul Edochie may have disrespected his first wife who suffered through thick and thin to be where they are today.

Others have argued that Yul’s action was morally wrong, more so that he is an opinion leader.

But there is a divergent opinion that Yul may not have done anything wrong since he had made his marriage to the second wife legal by going through the necessary marriage rites.

Yul pacifies wife

Apparently touched by the judgment, Mr Edochie posted another image of his wife on Thursday, April 28, commending her and making an assertion on her number one position in his [Yul) life.

According to him, May remains his number one and undisputed wife. He posted pictures of the wife on his Instagram handle with the caption:

“Number one. @Mayyuleedochie. Undisputed.”

Onwubiko’s position on Yul Edochies’s second wife

Emmanuel Onwubiko, a right activist and the coordinator of HURIWA, in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng believes that the Nollywood star has nullified his marriage in so many ways.

According to Onwubiko, Edochie, for the singular act that he went behind his wife to pick up another wife nullified the traditional rites performed publicly before he married his first wife.

He said the action was deceitful if he actually did a traditional marriage.

Onwubiko further stressed that if Yul wedded in court, his action is a crime and that he must have committed an offense of bigamy, and if he wedded in church, the marriage stands nullified.

He said:

"I don’t know the kind of marriage Yul Edochie did with his first wife, but whatever marriage he must have done, his action stands condemnable. I don’t believe that comments on social media against Yul on social media are unfair. I believe that 70 percent of those comments you see are correct.

“This is because Africa is a very close and conservative society. We have our unique cultures, tradition and even laws that guide what we do. Christian, traditional and court marriages are all governed by laws. If you did court marriage and you go behind to marry another wife, you have committed the offence of bigamy.”

Bigamy as a criminal offense

A check by Legit.ng reveals that according to law, bigamy is a criminal offense punishable with imprisonment in Nigeria.

It’s a by-product of polygamy. It becomes an offense when one person out of the two legally married, goes to pick another wife.

Speaking further, Onwubiko said bigamy is under the common law. He stated further that if someone did Church wedding, automatically Yul’s kind of action nullifies the marriage.

Onwubiko backed his position with the Catholic Canon law which he said was very strict in this regard.

Onwubiko cites Canon law

He said:

“In Catholic Church, his action is an established act of deceit and very serious offense in the church. It automatically nullifies that marriage. For instance, if you concealed your genotype from your partner before marriage and it’s later discovered that you two cannot marry, the marriage stands nullified.”

What the customary law says about Yul’s action

“And if it’s a traditional marriage, it’s also covered by the customary law. Even though it’s a bit shaky, ethically, those rites performed are supposed to be done in the open. Your acceptance and other things are performed publicly before families and other witnesses.

"This shows that she is traditionally your wife and your first wife for that matter. So if you want to marry another wife, tradition demands that you must seek the consent of your first wife, and officially tell him that you are going to pick a second wife. This must not be done in secret as it was done in the case Yul Edochie and his second wife. That’s the fact.

"What Yul has done by marrying a second wife without informing his first wife; if it’s traditional marriage, it’s deceitful. if it’s court marriage, it’s a crime, and if it’s Church marriage, it nullifies the marriage ab initio.”

He argued further that the controversy is not just about cheating in a marriage, and that what Yul did was far different from cheating.

He said cheating is a thing that can be settled between a man and a woman, but that going behind one’s wife to marry another is grievous.

