Popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, has weighed in on the topic of Yul Edochie marrying a second wife

The Nollywood actor recently unveiled his second wife and fellow actress online and revealed that they had a son together

Cubana Chiefpriest reacted by preaching against polygamy and saying it is better to have side chicks

Popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, has now spoken on the trending topic of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie’s second marriage.

Yul Edochie recently caused a massive uproar on social media after he revealed that he had gotten married to a second wife, Judy Austin, and that they have a son together.

In a new development, Cubana Chiefpriest took to his Instagram page to condemn polygamy and to also give reasons.

Cubana Chiefpriest condemns polygamy. Photos: @mayyuledochie, @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

According to the socialite, polygamy is a dangerous thing. He added that it is a huge problem that ends up destroying generations with hate, jealousy and more.

The celebrity barman went on to say that it is better for a person to have a number of houses, cars, jewelries and side chicks but never good to have more than one wife.

He also wrote:

“Do Unto Others What You Want Them To Do Unto You. Don’t Bring War To Your Own Home, Home Should Be A Place Of Absolute Peace. POLYGAMY is War !!!”.

See the full post below:

Internet users react

Read what Nigerians on social media had to say about Cubana Chiefpriest’s post below:

Stagenationcomedy:

“See better person way talk sense who get ear make e ear.”

Official_joeblinks01:

“Las las u self go marry another. Now time e go take make una forget all this quote .”

Samueljemitalo:

“So should a WIFE also have side chicks Men? since you said do unto others as you want them do unto you.”

1nwakanwa:

“So cheating I.e having side chics as a husband is better? Just asking respectfully.”

Olasunkanmi.charles:

“So tell your bestie Davido .”

Hmm.

Source: Legit.ng