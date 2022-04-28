Nollywood actor Tchidi Chikere has been caught in crossfires after celebrating his colleague, Yul Edochie, for taking a second wife

An online user blasted Tchidi and noted that he was not successfully able to keep two marriages and he was congratulating Yul

The actor responded by explaining how long both his marriages lasted and shared details on how his second wife abandoned the union

Popular Nigerian actor, Tchidi Chikere, was recently dragged on social media after he showed support for his colleague, Yul Edochie.

Yul recently took a second wife and welcomed a son with her after being married to his first wife for 17 years.

Chikere was one of the actor’s colleagues who went online to praise his decision. According to him, most of Yul’s critics do worse in private and are hypocrites. He also added that social media is not a court and only the law and God can judge.

Tchidi Chikere slammed for celebrating Yul Edochie.

Fan blasts Tchidi Chikere

An online user found Chikere’s comment amusing and noted that Yul is even better than the actor. According to the netizen, Yul managed to stay with one woman for 17 years but Chikere couldn’t keep any of his two women.

Chikere shares details surrounding his broken marriage

Not long after being trolled online, Chikere responded to the person’s comment. He noted that his first marriage lasted for 11 years and the second lasted for 7 years before his wife, Nuella Njubigbo decided to take her things and sneak out of the house.

Chikere added that many women think they run the world because men don’t talk and he might just share his story one day.

Nigerians react to Chikere's post

Yucee_2016:

“Poor Yul!!!! See who feel say him reach to advise am.... Yul is even way better in this condition than your sorry self.”

Dewolafromisaleeko:

“Nawa ooo His kids must be really proud.”

Daezy_obi:

“Congratulations sir. 1st marriage 11yrs, 2nd 7yrs Na you ooo OBA... Please keep your story oo, you never even start i don they get headache.”

Tinaborlokor:

“A woman took her things and sneaked out of the house Oga she run for her dear life.”

May God judge you both: Yul Edochie's first wife reacts to news of 2nd wife

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie took to social media with a surprising revelation for his fans and followers in the online community.

The movie star revealed that he has a son who was welcomed some months ago by his second wife and fellow Nollywood colleague, Judy Austin.

From indications, all is not exactly at peace in the movie star's home as his first wife, May, didn't seem so pleased by his announcement.

May left a comment under her husband's post that reads:

"May God judge the both of you."

