Veteran Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie’s wife, May, has unfollowed him on social media after he took a second wife

The movie star’s wife’s latest move caused a buzz online with a number of internet users advising her to divorce him

This came after Yul took to Instagram to call May his undisputed number one despite welcoming a son with another woman

Popular Nigerian actor Yul Edochie’s family recently faced turmoil after he revealed on social media that he had taken a new wife.

In a new development, Yul’s first wife, May, has continued to express her displeasure for the world to see.

Yul Edochie's first wife May unfollows him on Instagram. Photo: @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

The mother of four of the actor’s children has now unfollowed him on her social media page. See a screenshot below:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Internet users react

The news of Yul Edochie’s first wife unfollowing him online raised a series of interesting reactions from fans. Some of them advised May to divorce the actor. Read some of their comments below:

Stanbnx:

“I repeat no woman would accept this, imagine 17 years of marriage, only God can heal this lady.”

Homeof_designers:

“Please divorce him, you have nothing to loose. Na him loose.”

Ambyy4real:

“As she should, na divorce remain.”

Beautbyfifi:

“Paid pride price on Sunday the real wife got to know on Monday all hail our future president Na so you wan take rule us sir?”

Alex_debbie7:

“He thinks after posting her as number one then everything will just be okay.....this man get sense so.”

Blesskidw:

“6 years relationship, 16 years in marriage, 3boys and a girl, And Yul decided to go back to buying Pampers ☹️.”

Ceemplybecca:

“I just pray she makes the best decision.”

Teemeglogistics:

“At 40 you decide to go astray.”

Im_emma50:

“Online in laws are winning.”

Bigvee____:

“The woman no want dey see his nonsense eye service praises .”

Lilianchuka:

“Polygamy is a choice which Yul chose... But sincerely, there was no communication with this woman... I pray she takes the right decision.”

Hmm.

Meet Yul Edochie's second wife and actress Judy Austin

Nigerian actress Judy Austin may not have been a household name in the past but she shot into sudden limelight over her relationship with veteran actor, Yul Edochie.

Edochie, who has been known to be the epitome of morals on social media, recently unveiled Judy as his second wife and it raised mixed reactions from his numerous fans.

Judy whose real name is Muoghalu Uchechukwu Judith is from Umuoji in Idemilli North, Anambra state.

Judy had decided to produce her own movie for the first time and it was called Native Girl. Edochie happened to be the director of the movie and the actress obviously placed him highly, going by how she spoke about him in interviews.

Source: Legit.ng