Chisom Kosisochukwu Okolie has completed her PharmD at the University of Ibadan on November 11, 2026, earning First Class honours

Despite leaving secondary school as Valedictorian and Senior Prefect Girl, Okolie admitted her first year in the university nearly broke her resolve

She credited resilience, faith, and a strong support system for turning a period of near-defeat into one of her greatest achievements

Chisom Kosisochukwu Okolie, a University of Ibadan graduate, took to LinkedIn on November 11, 2026, to celebrate completing her Doctor of Ph@armacy (PharmD) degree with a First Class and two Distinctions.

In a post shared on 16 November 2026, Okolie reflected on a journey that tested her far beyond anything she had experienced before university. She arrived at the University of Ibadan having already distinguished herself in secondary school, leaving as both valedictorian and senior prefect girl. Yet that level of achievement, she wrote, did not prepare her for what awaited in higher education.

A University of Ibadan student bags first class with many distinctions. Photo credit: Chisom Kosisochukwu Okolie/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

University of Ibadan first-class graduate shares story

According to her, her 100-level year at the University of Ibadan quickly made clear that the university demanded a different kind of toughness altogether. It was her first year in ph@armacy school proper, 200 level, however, that she described as "the real trenches," a period filled with moments where she genuinely considered walking away from the programme.

What kept her going, she said, was a combination of faith, determination, and the people around her who refused to let her quit. That support system, she wrote, changed the entire trajectory of her story.

Rather than simply surviving the five-year programme, Okolie said she grew through every difficult stretch of it. She graduated as a Doctor of Pha@rmacy, earning First Class honours alongside two Distinctions, and marked the milestone with a scriptural tribute.

In her LinkedIn post, she wrote:

"On November 11th, 2026, my undergraduate journey at the University of Ibadan officially came to an end, and I am graduating as a Doctor of Pha@rmacy (PharmD) with a First Class and 2 Distinctions. 🎉"

"​Looking back, this journey stretched me in ways I never imagined."

"​Despite leaving secondary school as Valedictorian and Senior Prefect Girl, 100 level showed me that university required a completely different level of grit."

"My first year in Pha@rmacy school (200 level) was the real trenches. Between the overwhelming volume of lectures, lab practicals, reports, physical and mental health struggles, and even failing a course that I had to resit, there were many moments I genuinely wanted to give up. 😮‍💨"

"​BUT resilience, faith, and a solid support system changed the story. 🥳"

"​With God’s help, I didn’t just survive Pha@racy school, I grew through it. I bounced back academically, stepped into leadership and volunteering roles, gained clarity of purpose, and discovered a version of myself that sees no impossibilities. 💥"

"​I did not walk this road alone."

"To God, my family, my study group, the amazing friends UI gave me, and every well-wisher who cheered me on when I wanted to give up: thank you. You carried me more than you know. 🤍"

"​I didn't just pass through the University of Ibadan, the University of Ibadan passed through me."

"Today, I can boldly say that I am a First Class graduate of the first and best university in Nigeria! 👩🏽‍🎓"

At the time of filing this report, Chisom had not yet responded to our request for comment.

UI law graduate finishes with best result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bisola Glory Olaiya, a University of Ibadan law graduate who earned a first-class degree and was named the faculty’s best graduating student.

She earned As in 62 of her 67 courses and finished with a CGPA of 3.93 out of 4.0. Her remarkable results also earned her the opportunity to deliver the valedictory address at the university’s Convocation Day 2.

Source: Legit.ng