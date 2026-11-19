Customers with missing funds, failed transfers or unauthorised bank deductions should first report the issue to their banks

If the bank fails to resolve the complaint within two weeks or 30 days, depending on the issue, customers can escalate it to the CBN

Complaints can be sent by email, phone, online portal or physical letter with supporting evidence

Nigerians who discover missing money in their bank accounts, experience failed transfers or notice unauthorised transactions can escalate their complaints to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) if their financial institutions fail to resolve the issues.

Bank customers regularly report cases involving unexpected account debits, failed Point of Sale (PoS) transactions, ATM withdrawals and electronic transfers that do not reflect in beneficiaries' accounts.

Failed Transfers, Missing Funds: How Nigerians Can Report Banks to CBN and Recover Their Money

Source: UGC

For many affected customers, getting their money back can be frustrating. While some complaints are resolved within days, others require investigations involving the sending bank, receiving bank, payment service providers and other financial institutions.

However, customers should understand that not every disputed transaction automatically means their banks are responsible. Some losses result from fraud, phishing attacks, stolen phones, compromised ATM cards or customers unknowingly disclosing sensitive banking information to scammers.

Regardless of how the problem occurred, customers have the right to report disputed transactions and seek redress through the appropriate channels.

The CBN provides a formal complaints management process for customers who have exhausted their financial institutions' internal complaint channels without satisfactory results.

When can you report your bank to the CBN?

The CBN requires customers to first report complaints to the financial institution responsible for the transaction before escalating the matter to the regulator.

According to the apex bank's complaint-handling guidelines, customers should allow their banks up to two weeks to resolve most complaints.

However, complaints involving excess charges and loans may require up to 30 days, depending on the applicable guidelines.

If the bank fails to address the complaint within the stipulated period, customers can approach the CBN's Consumer Protection Department (CPD).

The CBN also advises customers to obtain a complaint tracking number from their financial institutions. This reference number helps identify and monitor the complaint during subsequent investigations.

Importantly, customers dealing with suspected fraud should contact their banks immediately to report the incident and request appropriate protective measures rather than waiting for the escalation period to expire.

How to contact CBN to report missing money

The CBN's Consumer Protection Department handles financial complaints involving institutions under the apex bank's regulatory supervision, including commercial banks, microfinance banks and other regulated financial institutions.

Customers can escalate unresolved complaints through the following channels:

1. Email

Customers can send their complaints directly to the CBN's Consumer Protection Department through:

Email: cpd@cbn.gov.ng

Another option is to use the CBN's official online complaint lodgment portal.

2. Phone call

Customers seeking additional information or assistance can contact the CBN through its official telephone lines:

+234 700 225 5226

+234 800 225 5226 (toll-free)

+234 906 980 3800

These numbers are published on the CBN's official contact page.

3. Physical complaint letter

Customers can also submit a written complaint addressed to:

The Director,

Consumer Protection Department,

Central Bank of Nigeria,

Central Business District,

Abuja, Nigeria.

P.M.B. 0187, Garki, Abuja.

The letter can be submitted at the CBN headquarters or any of its branches nationwide.

How long does CBN take to resolve complaints?

Although the CBN provides timelines for financial institutions to address customer complaints before escalation, it does not publish a universal deadline within which every complaint submitted to its Consumer Protection Department must be resolved.

The time required may depend on the nature of the dispute, the financial institutions involved and the investigations required.

For instance, a failed transfer may require confirmation from both the sending and receiving banks, while an alleged fraudulent withdrawal could require additional investigations.

Failed Transfers, Missing Funds: How Nigerians Can Report Banks to CBN and Recover Their Money

Source: Getty Images

Customers should therefore provide complete information and respond promptly whenever the regulator or their financial institution requests additional documentation.

The CBN can also take appropriate regulatory action against financial institutions that fail to comply with its consumer protection requirements.

For Nigerians experiencing missing funds or unresolved banking disputes, escalating a complaint to the apex bank provides another avenue to seek redress after exhausting the bank's internal complaint process.

Source: Legit.ng