Singapore's Ministry of Manpower has published an NTS Occupation List naming the countries whose citizens qualify for a restricted set of work permit roles

Firms hiring under the scheme must meet three specific conditions, including a minimum monthly salary requirement for workers

The list covers nine countries across South and Southeast Asia, with no African nation included among the eligible sources

Singapore's Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has published the official list of countries whose nationals are eligible to fill roles under the Non-Traditional Sources (NTS) Occupation List, covering a restricted set of foreign worker positions in the country.

The list names nine countries and regions from South and Southeast Asia as approved sources for work permit holders under this scheme.

Singapore lists 9 countries whose citizens can fill selected foreign-worker jobs. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Countries on Singapore's NTS occupation list

According to the MOM, the following countries are included:

1. Bangladesh

2. Bhutan

3. Cambodia

4. India

5. Laos

6. Myanmar

7. Philippines

8. Sri Lanka

9. Thailand

Nationals from these countries may be hired by eligible firms for the specific occupations designated under the NTS framework, provided the roles are consistent with what is stated on their work permit.

Singapore: Three conditions firms must meet

MOM stipulates that any company seeking to hire under this list must satisfy all three of the following requirements simultaneously.

First, the firm must stay within a sub-dependency ratio ceiling of 8% for NTS work permit holders filling roles on the occupation list. Second, each work permit holder must receive a fixed monthly salary of at least $2,000. Third, workers hired under the scheme may only carry out the specific occupation listed on their work permit and no other.

The scheme is designed to give firms structured access to foreign labour from approved source countries while keeping hiring within defined limits. The sub-DRC requirement in particular places a cap on how large a share of a company's workforce can be drawn from this specific category of permit holders.

No African country features on the NTS Occupation List, meaning workers from nations such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, or South Africa are not currently eligible for Work Permit positions under this particular pathway in Singapore.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Singapore announced new occupations foreigners can apply for under its work pemit scheme.

Singapore announces update for foreign workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Singapore announced new work permit rules, which will affect all foreign workers from November 29, 2026. The changes set out when workers can start their jobs and how employers can apply for a temporary permit.

The update means foreign workers will need a valid work permit or temporary permit before beginning work. Employers who need a worker to start urgently can apply through a new service on the myMOM Portal, with eligible Temporary Permits granted instantly.

Source: Legit.ng