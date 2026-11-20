The European Union (EU) has published a regulation listing 42 shortage occupations across its member states that foreigners can target through the EU Talent Pool framework

The list covers a wide range of fields, from civil engineers and software developers to truck drivers, cooks, and healthcare workers

The official EU regulation was published on 12 May 2026 and is accessible through the EUR-Lex legal database

The European Union (EU) has officially published a list of 42 occupations experiencing critical shortages across its member states, identifying the roles that foreign nationals can pursue through the EU Talent Pool framework.

The regulation, published on 12 May 2026 in the Official Journal of the European Union, covers a broad spectrum of industries ranging from engineering and information technology to healthcare, construction, and transport.

EU mentions the occupations foreigners can apply for under its talent pool framework. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Full list of EU shortage occupations

The union-wide shortage occupation list includes the following roles:

1. Civil engineers 2. Environmental engineers 3. Industrial and production engineers 4. Chemical engineers 5. Mechanical engineers 6. Electrical engineers 7. Environmental protection professionals 8. Generalist medical practitioners 9. Specialist medical practitioners 10. Nursing professionals 11. Accountants 12. Systems analysts 13. Software developers 14. Web and multimedia developers 15. Applications programmers 16. Software and applications developers and analysts not elsewhere classified 17. Physical and engineering science technicians not elsewhere classified 18. Electrical engineering technicians 19. Mechanical engineering technicians 20. Nursing associate professionals 21. Cooks 22. Waiters 23. Health care assistants 24. Bricklayers and related workers 25. Concrete placers, concrete finishers and related workers 26. Carpenters and joiners 27. Roofers 28. Plasterers 29. Plumbers and pipe fitters 30. Air conditioning and refrigeration mechanics 31. Welders and flame cutters 32. Sheet metal workers 33. Structural metal preparers and erectors 34. Metal working machine tool setters and operators 35. Motor vehicle mechanics and repairers 36. Agricultural and industrial machinery mechanics and repairers 37. Building and related electricians 38. Electrical mechanics and fitters 39. Butchers, fishmongers and related food preparers 40. Bus and tram drivers 41. Heavy truck and lorry drivers 42. Cleaners and helpers in offices, hotels and other establishments

What EU talent pool means for foreign workers

The EU Talent Pool is a recruitment platform designed to connect employers within EU member states with workers from outside the bloc. By publishing this shortage occupation list, the EU is signalling to prospective migrants which roles offer the strongest pathway into the European labour market.

The list is particularly relevant to skilled Africans exploring opportunities under the Japa movement, as it covers high-demand technical and vocational fields where recognised qualifications and work experience from outside Europe can be directly applicable. Healthcare workers, software professionals, construction tradespeople, and transport workers are among those whose skills align closely with the roles identified.

The regulation was published under ISCO-08 occupational classification codes, the international standard used to categorise jobs globally, which means applicants can cross-reference their existing credentials against the listed roles with relative ease.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Czechia named 13 countries whose citizens can apply for jobs under its qualified worker programme.

EU waives Schengen visa requirement for some

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the European Union announced a list of countries whose citizens can enter Schengen Area with no visa.

The covers sovereign states, special administrative regions of China, certain categories of British nationals, and entities not universally recognised as states.

Source: Legit.ng