Singapore's Ministry of Manpower announced it will add 8 new occupations to the Non-Traditional Source Occupation List

The 8 new roles span the Food Services, Social Services, and Air Transportation sectors, opening doors for foreign workers in those industries

Employers hiring workers under the expanded list must pay a fixed monthly salary of at least S$2,000 and stay within an 8% quota cap

Singapore's Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has announced that eight new occupations will be added to the country's Non-Traditional Source (NTS) Occupation List, allowing employers to hire foreign workers on Work Permits across a broader range of roles.

The announcement was made as part of a wider package of foreign workforce policy updates under the Committee of Supply (COS) 2026.

Singapore widens access to its work permit system. Photo credit: @Reuters.

Source: UGC

The expansion targets the Food Services, Social Services, and Air Transportation sectors, which MOM identified as having insufficient local worker pipelines to meet demand.

The 8 New Occupations Approved for Work Permits

The following roles will be added to the NTS Occupation List:

1. Cooks

2. Butchers, fishmongers, and related food preparers

3. Food/drink stall assistants

4. Kitchen assistants

5. Waiters

6. Cabin attendants

7. Babysitters/Infant care-givers

8. Educarers

Firms that wish to hire foreign workers in these roles must meet two conditions: they cannot exceed the 8% NTS sub-Dependency Ratio Ceiling applied to their total workforce, and they must offer each worker a fixed monthly salary of at least S$2,000.

MOM stated that these conditions are in place to protect local wage levels and ensure employers recruit workers of a higher calibre.

Wider Workforce Policy Changes Also Announced

The NTS expansion was one of several updates MOM unveiled at COS 2026. On the Employment Pass front, the minimum qualifying salary for most sectors will rise from S$5,600 to S$6,000 for new applications from January 2027, while the Financial Services sector will see its floor climb from S$6,200 to S$6,600.

S Pass holders will also face a higher qualifying salary threshold, moving from S$3,300 to S$3,600 across general sectors, with the Financial Services sector going from S$3,800 to S$4,000.

These new salary thresholds will take effect for new applications from January 2027 and for renewals from January 2028 in Singapore.

MOM also confirmed plans to introduce a new ONE Pass (AI and Tech) track in January 2027, replacing the existing Tech.Pass.

The new track will allow qualifying applicants to combine cash and non-cash components such as Employee Stock Option Plans to meet the S$30,000 monthly salary criterion.

On the levy front, changes to Work Permit levy rates in the Marine Shipyard, Process, Manufacturing, and Services sectors are set to roll out from 2028, giving businesses additional time to prepare.

MOM said further details on the requirements for hiring Non-Traditional Source workers in the newly listed occupations will be published on the ministry's official website in due course.

Singapore exempts some people from national service

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Singapore published its National Service rules, confirming that most male citizens and permanent residents must serve and remain on call until age 40 or 50.

The rules state that NS-liable persons must register at 16½ years old and enlist at 18, with no deferment granted for university studies.

Source: Legit.ng