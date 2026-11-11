Fashion illustrator Muna publicly accused someone connected to Priscilla Ojo of using her suit design without permission, credit, or compensation

Muna revealed she had first tried to settle the matter privately before going public, but felt the response fell short of addressing the real issue

The accusation surfaced days after Priscilla Ojo launched her fashion store wearing the outfit at the centre of the dispute

Fashion illustrator Muna has gone public with allegations that her design was used without her consent, in a dispute that has drawn Iyabo Ojo, the Nollywood actress' daughter, Priscilla Ojo, into controversy.

Muna shared a lengthy statement on Instagram on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, claiming that a suit she designed was worn by Priscilla Ojo at the launch of her fashion store a few days prior, without any prior permission, credit, or financial compensation.

Priscilla Ojo has been called out by a fashion designer over the outfit she wore for the launch of her store. Photo credit@itspriscy

Source: Instagram

The illustrator made clear that her relative obscurity in the industry does not reduce the value of her creative output.

"The fact that I'm still building my brand and trying to find my feet in this industry doesn't mean my work, creativity and intellectual property should be treated as though they have no value," she wrote.

Priscilla: Muna says private resolution failed

According to Muna, she initially attempted to handle the situation away from the public eye, reaching out privately to Priscy in the hope of a professional resolution. However, she said the response she received was inadequate.

Priscilla Ojo's fans are divided after she was dragged by a fashion designer over one of her outfits. Photo credit@itspriscy

Source: Instagram

Rather than addressing the alleged unauthorised use directly, Muna claims the offending post was simply edited, and she was tagged in it.

"How does tagging me undo the unauthorised use of my work or compensate me for what I have lost?" she questioned.

She stressed that being at an early stage of her career does not make her creative rights any less deserving of respect, adding that she deserves to be taken as seriously as any established creative in the industry.

Here is the Instagram post about the fashion designer and Priscilla Ojo:

Fans react to Muna's allegations

The post drew significant engagement online, with followers divided on the matter.

@dheeispretty commented:

"Giving someone credit after using their work does not automatically make it right. Permission should actually come first; even proper acknowledgement is literally the bare minimum. Let's not confuse tagging someone with respecting their hard-earned work."

@tobi_esther wrote:

"Take it up legally."

@queen_akoss said:

"Sue them."

@_phifi added:

"Is it not to sue, if indeed it is your intellectual property, cause I follow you on tiktok and I know you have been tagging julyet peters to your work as well, this is completely wrong!"

@officialpeacenk_ raised a different concern:

"Another thing. Hope it's not AI that helped designed it?? Because it's no news that AI gives almost everyone the same results. I have seen 2 other cases like this before but the people that were dragged claimed AI gave the results and they even proved it with Date on the chat. Just saying."

@ysmaama questioned the direction of the backlash:

"Why don't you go and pour your heart on the designer why are you attacking Priscy?"

Iyabo Ojo reacts to daughter's move

Legit.ng reported that fashion and digital media personality Priscilla Ojo confirmed her participation in the Medicaid Cancer Foundation's Walk Away Cancer 12.0 event, scheduled to take place in Abuja.

Her involvement in the cancer awareness campaign attracted attention from her mother, Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, who publicly reacted to the announcement on Instagram. Iyabo Ojo's response sparked interest among fans, with many highlighting the importance of supporting initiatives that encourage cancer awareness and early detection.

Source: Legit.ng