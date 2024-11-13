A 20-year-old lady who graduated with a first-class degree from Bowen University emerged as the best student in her department

She shared photos and video from her convocation day, as she dedicated her degree to her late father

The lady shared an emotional story about how she lost her father and her struggles as a student

A 20-year-old lady graduated from Bowen University with a first class in International Relations and Diplomacy.

She shared photos with her graduation gown as she opened up on her struggles in school.

Bowen first class graduate shares story. Photo: @ugonna_.o

Source: TikTok

In the TikTok post shared by @ugonna_.o, the young lady revealed that she wanted to go for law.

Bowen University graduate shares how she missed out on studying law

The lady revealed that she missed studying law because of late registration.

She said:

“100l as a result of late registration I couldn’t get into law, and transferring to law was my biggest motivation, when not so sadly anymore it didn’t work out.”

Lady reveals why she dedicated her degree to her late father

The 20-year-old said her father became her greatest motivation after she lost him in a ghastly accident.

Her words:

“I simply maintained my academic excellence cause I hate to fail, but from 300l my biggest determinant and motivation was my father.

“March 28,2023 300l second semester just the day I was to resume back to school and four days after my 19th birthday I lost my dad to a ghastly accident , my backbone, my father who called me that same day, I was broken, I cried myself many nights to sleep, I became lean.”

She dedicated her degree to her late father and expressed gratitude to her mum and brother.

