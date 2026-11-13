Lekki Street Boy, whose real name is Dayo Keshiro, shared a video recalling how Davido and Chioma treated street boys who lived outside their Lekki home

The singer's neighbours reportedly sent letters to Davido complaining about the street boys making noise outside his Lekki Phase 1 Admiralty home

Dayo revealed that Chioma would secretly tip the boys ₦200k and beg them not to tell anyone she gave them money

A street boy from Lekki has gone viral after sharing touching memories of how Afrobeats superstar Davido and his wife Chioma treated him and other street boys who used to gather outside their home in Lekki, Lagos.

Dayo Keshiro, popularly known as Lekki Street Boy, shared his account in a video posted on Instagram on Thursday, 13 November 2026 describing how the singer, whose full name is David Adeleke and who goes by the alias OBO, consistently showed kindness to a group of young men who had made a habit of loitering in front of his Lekki Phase 1 Admiralty home.

Lekki Street Boy has opened uo about Davido and Chioma when they were still living in Nigeria. Photo creditDavido/@lekkistreetboy

Source: Instagram

Davido's neighbours complained about street boys

According to Dayo, the situation became serious when landlords in the neighbourhood sent letters to Davido, demanding he get rid of the boys whose presence and noise had become a disturbance to residents.

One night, around 1 a.m., Davido came outside himself to address them. Rather than chase them away aggressively, he pleaded with them, acknowledging that their behaviour had caused him trouble with the community.

Dayo recalled that despite asking the boys to lower their profile, Davido did not abandon them. The musician would reportedly wake up and quietly buy food for everyone gathered outside, not small chop, but proper meals with chicken and turkey that the boys could not normally afford.

Dayo added that on one occasion after the boys had been asked to stay out of sight, Davido posted on his Instagram story saying he was missing his guys, a moment Dayo described as deeply touching.

Fans shares their experience about Davido and Chioma after watching Lekki Street Boy's video. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Lekki Street Boy: Chioma's secret acts of kindness

Dayo also singled out Chioma for praise, saying she had her own quiet way of showing love. He recalled that whenever she returned home and noticed nobody was watching, she would call the boys over and hand them ₦200,000 in cash. She would then ask them not to tell anyone she had given them the money.

"Aunty Chioma, once she's around, she will look up to see if no one is observing, and tip us with ₦200k. She will even say, 'Don't tell anyone I gave you guys money,'" Dayo said. "That lady is a better lady."

Watch Lekki Street Boy's Instagram video where he recalled his time outside Davido's Lekki home:

What fans said about the video

The video drew warm reactions from viewers online. Here are some comments below:

@morgan_dmw wrote:

"Werey you no dey forget things o"

@osagede3 commented:

"Anything wae go make Davido come down na from private jet 🛩️ no cap."

@victor_hosea_001 shared:

"OBO we the 30BG worldwide are proud of you."

@nne_anna_motherearth_tyhopho wrote:

"Davido is a wonderful soul he gave me a great job in my country 🇿🇦 in one of his business may God bless him for me."

@brownin4k said:

"001 said, 'We rise by lifting others,' and he led by example. ❤"

@2klaxy noted:

"Funny enough this never made it to the Internet before now"

@officialseyijoel added:

"Hmmmmm this is deep. God bless you Lekki Street Boy for being honest. God bless OBO and Chef Chi."

Video of Davido and wife's cozy moment trends

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido and his wife, Chioma, caught fans’ attention after a video showed the couple sharing a tender moment aboard a private jet to Tanzania on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

The loved-up scene sparked admiration and reactions online, with many fans also bringing up the recent VDM drama involving the singer.

Source: Legit.ng