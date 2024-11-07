Elebhose Caleb Osamudiamen, a first-class graduate from Bowen University's computer science program, started coding at the age of 15

Despite facing challenges in balancing life and studies, Elebhose’s determination, perseverance, and reliance on faith have fueled his success

With a focus on building both soft and hard skills, Elebhose aims to become a standout name in computer science

Elebhose Caleb Osamudiamen, a recent graduate of Bowen University with a first-class honours degree in computer science hopes to make a name for himself in the world of mobile app development.

A driven and passionate individual, Elebhose started coding at the age of 15 and has never looked back.

Caleb shares his academic success stories. Photo credit: Original/Caleb Osamudiamen

Source: Original

Now, with his academic and professional achievements, he is well on his way to becoming one of the top mobile app developers in the industry.

In an interview with Legit.ng, Elebhose said his journey to success was not without its hurdles.

"The reason I made it this far was because I had experienced failure firsthand before, and I was adamant not to feel that way again," he says.

His perseverance and determination allowed him to overcome challenges, including the difficulty of balancing various aspects of his life.

"It was extremely difficult to keep up with everything, but I learned to mirror others who had faced the same issues," he tells Legit.ng.

Despite the struggles, Elebhose's ability to focus on his goals led to exceptional academic success, culminating in his first-class honours degree from Bowen University.

“I developed perseverance, determination, and sometimes even competitiveness,” he says, acknowledging that these traits have been instrumental in his journey.

Looking Toward the Future

With his eyes set on becoming the best mobile app developer, Elebhose aims to make a name for himself in the field of computer science.

He tells Legit.ng:

“I plan to be the best mobile app developer I know and make a name for myself inside of my degree not outside meaning as a computer scientist.”

He is determined to use his skills and education to carve out a unique and successful career.

Advice to young people

For those looking to follow in his footsteps, Elebhose offers valuable advice:

Well the advice I would give would be at the level you're at now,cut out distractions no matter how hard,a time will come that you would be able to do all that and more but for now,focus on acquiring SOFT and hard skills.emphasis on soft skills because that's the only way you make it,and most importantly be 100 percent dependent on God.”

Anambra law graduate completes her degree with first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Anambra State-born Mmesoma Onuchukwu Precious, aged 23, went home from university with a first class degree in Law.

Known for her vibrant personality, love for dancing, and playing ball, Precious told Legit.ng that she is a natural entertainer who values honesty.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng