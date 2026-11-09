Actress and skit maker Kemity shared a graduation video from the University of Westminster, where her daughter received a Master's degree

Kemity revealed she endured years of financial struggles, secretly crying and borrowing money to fund her daughter's education in the UK

The emotional post from the single mother of two has drawn an outpouring of support from fellow celebrities and fans

Nigerian actress and skit maker Ariyo Oluwakemisola Apesin, popularly known as Kemity, is celebrating one of the proudest moments of her life after her daughter graduated with a Master's degree from the University of Westminster in London.

The video, posted on Monday, 9 November 2026, captures the graduation ceremony inside an auditorium, with faculty members in academic robes and a speaker at a lectern bearing the university's logo, as the room buzzed with a warm, celebratory atmosphere.

Kemity shares a heartwarming video as her daughter bags a master's degree from a London university. Photo credit@kemity

Source: Instagram

Kemity used the occasion to open up about the years of quiet sacrifice that made the milestone possible. She recalled how people questioned her financial decisions, wondering why she was not building mansions or driving luxury cars like her peers. Her answer, she said, was always the same: she was building something far more lasting.

"I smiled and told them, I KNOW WHERE I AM SPENDING MY MONEY. I AM BUILDING A HOUSE IN London," she wrote. "That house is my daughter's FUTURE."

Kemity: Years of struggle as single mother

The actress did not shy away from the painful details behind the achievement. She described converting naira to pounds, borrowing money during difficult periods, and working relentlessly across film locations to keep her daughters in school.

Kemity reacts to the video of her daughter's graduation from a London university. Photo credit@kemity

Source: Instagram

There were moments, she admitted, when she did not know where the next payment would come from.

"There were days I was tired. Days I cried secretly. Days I didn't know where the next money would come from," she wrote. "But giving up was never an option because two beautiful daughters were looking up to me."

Kemity, who noted that her own formal education stopped at OND, said her greatest ambition was always for her children to surpass whatever she had achieved academically. Watching her first daughter cross the graduation stage in London was the fulfilment of that promise to herself.

"I didn't build the biggest mansion. I didn't drive the most expensive cars. But I invested in something nobody can take away from my children," she added.

Her message extended beyond her own family, as she offered encouragement to other single mothers navigating similar hardships in silence.

Watch the graduation video on Instagram that moved fans to tears:

Fans and colleagues react to Kemity's post

The post drew an emotional response from fans and fellow entertainers alike.

@wumitoriola wrote:

"Congratulations dearie weldone mummy"

@iteledicon01 commented:

"It's a proud moment, Congratulations Kemo."

@bakarezhainab shared:

"Oh Lord Jesus. Grateful For You ASUNKE ❤️ YOU DID THAT!!!!!!! GOD DID. May you live long to enjoy your labor over them 🙏 I'm so proud of you APESIN"

@officialbukky_majek wrote:

"Congratulations Kemity more wins."

@omowunmiajiboye reacted:

"Congratulations to you and your daughter oluwakemi, more wins IJN"

@officialomoborty said:

"Wowwwwwwwwww! Congratulations Abiyamo. Wa Jere won loruko Jesu!"

Kemity confronts Mide Martins at event

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Kemity sparked reactions at a public event after playfully calling out her senior colleague, Mide Martins, over her outfit choice. Mide, who is widely recognised for her signature Iro and Buba style, surprised attendees by stepping out in a simple gown instead of her usual traditional attire.

Seizing the moment, Kemity declared herself an official member of the Iro and Buba gang, while issuing a firm warning to event organisers about her expectations for future invitations.

Source: Legit.ng