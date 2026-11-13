New Zealand has updated its Work to Residence visa requirements, setting a maximum age limit for interested applicants

The visa targets foreign nationals already employed in New Zealand under a Green List Tier 2 job with an accredited employer

Applicants must meet several conditions including a 24-month work history in New Zealand before they can apply

New Zealand has introduced a strict age cap on its Work to Residence visa, restricting applications to those aged 55 or younger at the time of submission.

The updated requirements, published by Immigration New Zealand, apply to foreign nationals who are currently working or have received a job offer from an accredited employer in the country.

New Zealand sets age limit for foreigners applying for Work to Residence Visa. Photo: Getty

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The visa is designed as a pathway for skilled workers in Green List Tier 2 roles to eventually settle permanently in New Zealand.

Age limit for New Zealand Work to Residence Visa

The age limit of 55 represents a significant detail for African professionals, particularly Nigerians who are part of the growing wave of skilled workers seeking opportunities abroad. Those who are older than 55 at the time they intend to apply will not be eligible, regardless of how long they have worked in the country or the seniority of their role.

Beyond the age requirement, applicants must satisfy a number of additional conditions before they can be considered eligible.

Candidates must have already spent 24 months working in New Zealand in a qualifying Green List Tier 2 role. The position must be full-time and either permanent or offered on a fixed-term contract of at least 12 months. Only roles with accredited employers are accepted.

Applicants are also required to demonstrate English language proficiency and meet the wage rate thresholds set by the immigration authority for this specific visa category.

New Zealand visa: About Green List Tier 2 requirement

The Green List is New Zealand's structured framework for identifying occupations that are in high demand within the country. Tier 2 covers roles where workers are encouraged to settle in New Zealand but must demonstrate they meet the experience and qualification benchmarks associated with their occupation before accessing residence pathways.

The Work to Residence visa essentially rewards those who have already contributed to the New Zealand workforce by offering them a route toward permanent residency, provided they fulfil all the stated criteria at the point of application.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng