A graduate of Bowen University emerged as the best student in her department and shared the news on social media

She bagged a first class in industrial chemistry and shared a video from her convocation ceremony

Many people who came across the TikTok post hailed her and wished her success in her endeavours

A graduate of Bowen University announced that she graduated in style with a first class.

The lady, who studied industrial chemistry, shared photos of her convocation ceremony on TikTok.

Bowen University graduate bags first class. Photo: @anitaartist2

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @anitaartist2 on TikTok, the young lady announced that she emerged as the best-graduating student in her department.

She posted a beautiful video of herself draped in her convocation gown while doing a TikTok challenge.

She captioned the video:

“Best graduating student in my department with First Class Honours. GraduATE. #graduation #graduate #bowenuniversity #convocation #firstclasshonours.”]

Lady shares lovely convocation photos

In another post, the young lady announced her course of study and shared beautiful pictures from her graduation ceremony.

She captioned the post:

“BS.C Industrai Chemistry with FIRST CLASS HONORS. #graduation #graduate #bowenuniversity #convocation #firstclasshonours #foryoupage #industrialchemist #industrialchemistry."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady bags first class from Bowen University

@Equiyah said:

"It's a big deal girlllllllll."

@Iretioluwaxox said:

"Congratulations. May you go higher in life in Jesus name amen."

@chidinma__e said:

"You did that! Congratulations."

@Odewumi Oluwabukunmi said:

"Congratulations Anita."

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng