Ireland's immigration authority published financial thresholds that sponsors must meet before bringing a foreign spouse or partner to live in the country

Work permit holders fall under Category C, which carries a specific gross income requirement tied to the previous year's earnings

Irish citizens face a different and more detailed income calculation spread across three years before an application can be considered

Ireland has set out the minimum income levels that different categories of sponsors must earn before they can bring a foreign spouse, civil partner, or de facto partner to live with them in the country.

The Irish Immigration Service published the financial thresholds on its official website, making clear that the State will not subsidise families arriving through the reunification process and that the full financial burden falls on the sponsor alone.

Ireland sets minimum income work permit holders need to sponsor foreigns spouses. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Family sponsorship: What work permit holders must earn

Sponsors who hold a General Employment Permit, classified as Category C, must have earned a gross income exceeding €30,000 in the year before they apply. The expectation is that this level of income will also be sustained going forward, not just met at the point of application.

Holders of a Critical Skills Employment Permit or researchers, who fall under Category B, are treated differently.

Their immigration status is considered to already reflect sufficient income levels, either currently or in the future, based on the Government's active policy of promoting their migration to Ireland.

Family sponsorship: Financial requirement for Irish citizens

Irish citizens and others in Category A face the most detailed income requirement. They must demonstrate a combined gross income of at least €75,000 earned over the three years immediately before the application date, which works out to roughly €25,000 per year. This threshold also applies when sponsors are seeking to bring minor children, defined as those under 18 and unmarried, into the country.

One rule applies across all categories without exception: the income of only one sponsor counts. Applicants cannot combine their salary with that of a spouse, partner, or any other household member to reach the required threshold.

The policy also bars any sponsor who has been mainly dependent on Irish State support for a continuous period of two years or more immediately before applying.

Ireland's immigration authority framed the thresholds as a balancing act between the economic value that migrants contribute through work and taxation and the costs to the State that can follow from family migration, including education, healthcare, childcare, housing, and welfare services.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng