Zamfara APC Primary: Group Defends Naval Officer over Alleged Role in Violence

The Northwest APC Support Group defended a serving naval officer facing allegations linked to violence at the Zamfara North Senatorial District APC primary on November 2, 2026

The group, led by Convener Hon. Shi'itu Balarabe, questioned why one officer was being singled out when multiple security agencies were deployed to the primary

The group called for a full investigation into claims that political thugs were hired to disrupt the election, and demanded justice for those killed or injured

Zamfara - The Northwest APC Support Group has come to the defence of a serving Nigerian Naval officer implicated in the violence that disrupted the All Progressives Congress (APC) Zamfara North Senatorial District primary election on November 2, 2026.

In a statement signed by its convener, Hon. Shi'itu Balarabe, and dated Tuesday, November 10, 2026, the group said allegations against security personnel must be backed by credible investigations rather than political accusations, and warned against allowing electoral disputes to tarnish the reputation of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The Northwest APC Support Group defends a Nigerian naval officer implicated in the violence that disrupted the Zamfara North senatorial primary. Photo: Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Group Questions Selective Condemnation

The group noted that personnel from multiple agencies, including the Nigerian Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS) and local security formations, were all deployed to the exercise. It therefore questioned why attention was being focused solely on one naval officer before the roles of all security personnel at the scene had been properly examined.

Balarabe said officers who perform their duties professionally and within the law deserve recognition, particularly where their actions help shield civilians and prevent further harm.

The group also called on the military authorities to review the officer's operational record and the circumstances of his deployment, adding that a commendation would be appropriate should investigations confirm he acted in line with his duties.

Investigation Demanded Into Reported Thuggery

Beyond defending the officer, the group condemned the violence that marred the primary and called on relevant authorities to investigate allegations that political thugs were mobilised to disrupt the exercise. It urged investigators to identify not only those who physically participated in the violence but also anyone who may have sponsored or financed it.

The group expressed sympathy with families affected by the disturbances and demanded justice for anyone unlawfully killed or injured during the incident.

On the conflicting results declared after the primary, the group insisted the dispute should be resolved through established APC party structures and legal procedures, rather than through intimidation or the politicisation of security operations.

The Northwest APC Support Group reaffirmed its commitment to the professional conduct and constitutional neutrality of the Nigerian Armed Forces, and urged political leaders and party supporters to reject electoral violence, observe due process, and refrain from making statements that could erode public trust in security institutions.

APC Announces Winner of Fresh Zamfara North Senatorial Primary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the All Progressives Congress named Sahabi Ya'u Kaura as its candidate for the Zamfara North Senatorial District after a fresh primary election held on Monday, November 2, 2026.

Ya'u polled 49,176 votes to beat his closest rival, Tijjani Kaura, who got 9,628 votes. Abdullahi Sani Shinkafi came third with 2,602 votes.

Source: Legit.ng