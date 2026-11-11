The Oyo State House of Assembly suspended four local government chairmen over corruption allegations and mismanagement of council funds

Three of the four suspended chairmen had defected from the APM to the APC just one day before the suspension was announced

The affected chairmen represent Ogbomoso South, Oriire, Surulere, and Iwajowa local government areas in Oyo State

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ibadan, Oyo State - The Oyo State House of Assembly on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, suspended four local government chairmen on corruption charges and alleged mismanagement of council funds.

Legit.ng reports that the suspension covers Timothy Oyeniyi of Ogbomoso South LGA, Olateju Michael Alabi of Oriire LGA, Adegbite Isaiah of Surulere LGA, and Muritala Abiodun Oyewumi of Iwajowa Local Government Area (LGA).

Debo Ogundoyin-led Oyo State House of Assembly suspends four local government chairmen over alleged corruption and mismanagement of council funds. Photo credit: @Adebo_ogund

Source: Twitter

Oyo: Defections precede suspension

Three of the four affected chairmen crossed party lines from the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) the day before the assembly announced their suspension. Only Iwajowa LGA chairman, Muritala Abiodun Oyewumi, remained with the APM at the time the suspension was handed down.

The timing has drawn attention, given that the move against three of the four chairmen came within 24 hours of their defection to the APC.

Corruption allegations against Oyo chairmen

The Oyo State House of Assembly cited corruption and financial misconduct as the basis for the action, though specific details of the allegations against each chairman were not immediately released. Local government funds in Oyo State have come under increasing scrutiny in recent months, with legislators calling for greater accountability at the council level.

The suspension raises questions about oversight of council finances across the state's 33 local government areas and the role of the assembly in checking executive conduct at the grassroots level.

See an X (formerly Twitter) post below regarding the Oyo State House of Assembly's decision to suspend the four local government chairmen:

Read more Oyo State news

Adeoye explains Lagos governorship ambition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Laja Adeoye, the APM governorship candidate in Lagos State, said the February 6, 2027 election will decide whether Lagosians are ready to break from nearly three decades of unbroken rule by the same political machinery.

Adeoye made the case in a statement made available to Legit.ng, arguing that his campaign, branded 'Atunto Eko 1.0' (Reset Lagos), offers voters a clear and costed alternative to the APC and its predecessors, the AD and ACN, which have governed Lagos since 1999 through a structure centred on the Governor's Advisory Council (GAC).

While he acknowledged that Lagos generated about N1.77 trillion in internally generated revenue in 2025, well ahead of every other state in Nigeria, Adeoye said the figure masked daily realities that most residents know well: chronic traffic gridlock, recurrent flooding, rents demanded up to two years in advance, housing shortages, multiple taxation, unreliable electricity, poor waste management, and inadequate emergency services.

Source: Legit.ng