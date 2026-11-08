Taiwan Publishes Names of 201 Universities Whose Graduates Qualify for 2-Year Work Permit
- Taiwan's Ministry of Labour opened a work permit pathway for graduates of over 200 recognised universities worldwide under a new professional employment policy
- Foreign nationals who graduated from any listed university within the past five years are eligible to apply directly for permission to work in Taiwan
- The work permit covers a period of up to two years, with specific conditions attached to the application that graduates need to know about
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Taiwan has released an official list of 201 universities around the world whose graduates are eligible to apply for a professional work permit in the country, opening a direct employment pathway for thousands of qualified foreign nationals.
Under the arrangement, any foreign national who holds a bachelor's degree or higher from one of the recognised institutions may apply directly to Taiwan's Ministry of Labour for a work permit to take up a professional role. Article 11 of Taiwan's Act stipulates that the qualification must have been obtained within the five years preceding the application.
Taiwan: Work permit terms graduates should know
Once granted, the permit is valid for a maximum of two years. Importantly, it cannot be extended or renewed once it expires, meaning holders would need to explore alternative visa or residency routes if they wish to remain in Taiwan beyond that period.
The policy is designed to draw skilled graduates from leading institutions worldwide into Taiwan's professional labour market.
Full list of universities recognised by Taiwan
The universities on Taiwan's recognised list span every major region of the globe.
Below is the complete list published under the programme:
1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
2. Imperial College London
3. Stanford University
4. University of Oxford
5. Harvard University
7. ETH Zurich (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology)
8. National University of Singapore (NUS)
9. UCL (University College London)
10. California Institute of Technology (Caltech)
11. The University of Hong Kong
12. Nanyang Technological University, Singapore
13. University of Chicago
14. Peking University
15. University of Pennsylvania
16. Cornell University
17. Tsinghua University
18. University of California, Berkeley
19. The University of Melbourne
20. The University of New South Wales
21. Yale University
22. École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
23. Technical University of Munich
24. Johns Hopkins University
25. Princeton University
26. The University of Sydney
27. McGill University
28. PSL University
29. University of Toronto
30. Fudan University
31. King's College London
32. Australian National University
33. The Chinese University of Hong Kong
34. University of Edinburgh
35. The University of Manchester
36. Monash University
37. The University of Tokyo
38. Columbia University
39. Seoul National University
40. University of British Columbia
41. Institut Polytechnique de Paris
42. Northwestern University
43. The University of Queensland
44. The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
45. University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
46. University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)
47. Delft University of Technology
48. Shanghai Jiao Tong University
49. Zhejiang University
50. Yonsei University
51. University of Bristol
52. Carnegie Mellon University
53. The University of Amsterdam
54. The Hong Kong Polytechnic University
55. New York University (NYU)
56. London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)
57. Kyoto University
58. Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München
59. Universiti Malaya (UM)
60. KU Leuven
61. Korea University
62. Duke University
63. City University of Hong Kong
64. National Taiwan University (NTU)
65. The University of Auckland
66. University of California, San Diego (UCSD)
67. King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals
68. University of Texas at Austin
69. Brown University
70. Université Paris-Saclay
71. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
72. Lund University
73. Sorbonne University
74. The University of Warwick
75. Trinity College Dublin, The University of Dublin
76. University of Birmingham
77. The University of Western Australia
78. KTH Royal Institute of Technology
79. University of Glasgow
80. Ruprecht-Karls-Universität Heidelberg
81. University of Washington
82. Adelaide University
83. Pennsylvania State University
84. Universidad de Buenos Aires
85. Tokyo Institute of Technology
86. University of Leeds
87. University of Southampton
88. Boston University
89. Freie Universität Berlin
90. Purdue University
91. The University of Osaka
92. The University of Sheffield
93. Uppsala University
94. Durham University
95. University of Alberta
96. University of Technology Sydney
97. The University of Nottingham
98. Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT)
99. Politecnico di Milano
100. University of Zurich (UZH)
101. University of Copenhagen
102. Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH)
103. Nanjing University
104. Utrecht University
105. Lomonosov Moscow State University
106. Rheinisch-Westfälische Technische Hochschule Aachen (RWTH Aachen)
107. Technical University of Denmark
108. Universidade de São Paulo (USP)
109. Tohoku University
110. Queen Mary University of London (QMUL)
111. University of Wisconsin-Madison
112. Qatar University
113. University of St Andrews
114. Aalto University
115. University of California, Davis
116. Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile
117. University of Helsinki
118. University College Dublin
119. Leiden University
120. Rice University
121. University of Oslo
122. University of Waterloo
123. Georgia Institute of Technology
124. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD)
125. RMIT University
126. Sungkyunkwan University
127. Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM)
128. Sapienza University of Rome
129. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB)
130. Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin
131. Aarhus University
132. University of Bath
133. University of Science and Technology of China
134. Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM)
135. Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM)
136. Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM)
137. Newcastle University
138. Alma Mater Studiorum – University of Bologna
139. Macquarie University
140. Eindhoven University of Technology
141. Erasmus University Rotterdam
142. University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
143. King Saud University
144. Texas A&M University
145. Technische Universität Berlin
146. University of Southern California
147. Stockholm University
148. University of Groningen
149. University of Liverpool
150. University of Cape Town
151. Universities Western University
152. University of Vienna
153. Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM)
154. Wageningen University & Research
155. University of Exeter
156. University of Geneva
157. Lancaster University
158. University of Basel
159. Hanyang University
160. University of Barcelona
161. Michigan State University
162. Ghent University
163. King Abdul Aziz University (KAU)
164. Nagoya University
165. Chalmers University of Technology
166. Al-Farabi Kazakh National University
167. Washington University in St. Louis
168. University of Montreal
169. University of York
170. Hokkaido University
171. Kyushu University
172. Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona
173. Arizona State University
174. McMaster University
175. Universidad de Chile
176. National Tsing Hua University
177. Khalifa University of Science and Technology
178. Tongji University
179. University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB)
180. Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM)
181. Cardiff University
182. Emory University
183. Curtin University
184. University of Bern
185. University of Wollongong
186. Wuhan University
187. Tecnológico de Monterrey (ITESM)
188. University Complutense Madrid
189. Universitas Indonesia
190. Ohio State University
191. Queen's University, Ontario
192. Université Catholique de Louvain (UCL)
193. Universität Hamburg
194. University of Reading
195. Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam
196. Waseda University
197. University of Otago
198. Vienna University of Technology
199. National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University
200. Queen's University Belfast
201. Eberhard Karls University of Tübingen
UAE lists 100 universities for Golden Visa
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE had released a list of 100 universities whose graduates are eligible to apply for the Abu Dhabi Golden Visa under the University Graduates category.
The list includes top institutions from the US, the UK, Europe, Asia, and other regions, including Harvard University, the University of Oxford, the University of Cambridge, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Applicants must meet the relevant requirements to qualify for the 10-year residency programme.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng