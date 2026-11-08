Taiwan's Ministry of Labour opened a work permit pathway for graduates of over 200 recognised universities worldwide under a new professional employment policy

Foreign nationals who graduated from any listed university within the past five years are eligible to apply directly for permission to work in Taiwan

The work permit covers a period of up to two years, with specific conditions attached to the application that graduates need to know about

Taiwan has released an official list of 201 universities around the world whose graduates are eligible to apply for a professional work permit in the country, opening a direct employment pathway for thousands of qualified foreign nationals.

Under the arrangement, any foreign national who holds a bachelor's degree or higher from one of the recognised institutions may apply directly to Taiwan's Ministry of Labour for a work permit to take up a professional role. Article 11 of Taiwan's Act stipulates that the qualification must have been obtained within the five years preceding the application.

Taiwan lists recognised universities whose graduates can work in the country. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/CHENG YU-CHEN/Manjurul

Source: Getty Images

Taiwan: Work permit terms graduates should know

Once granted, the permit is valid for a maximum of two years. Importantly, it cannot be extended or renewed once it expires, meaning holders would need to explore alternative visa or residency routes if they wish to remain in Taiwan beyond that period.

The policy is designed to draw skilled graduates from leading institutions worldwide into Taiwan's professional labour market.

Full list of universities recognised by Taiwan

The universities on Taiwan's recognised list span every major region of the globe.

Below is the complete list published under the programme:

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

2. Imperial College London

3. Stanford University

4. University of Oxford

5. Harvard University

6. University of Cambridge

7. ETH Zurich (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology)

8. National University of Singapore (NUS)

9. UCL (University College London)

10. California Institute of Technology (Caltech)

11. The University of Hong Kong

12. Nanyang Technological University, Singapore

13. University of Chicago

14. Peking University

15. University of Pennsylvania

16. Cornell University

17. Tsinghua University

18. University of California, Berkeley

19. The University of Melbourne

20. The University of New South Wales

21. Yale University

22. École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne

23. Technical University of Munich

24. Johns Hopkins University

25. Princeton University

26. The University of Sydney

27. McGill University

28. PSL University

29. University of Toronto

30. Fudan University

31. King's College London

32. Australian National University

33. The Chinese University of Hong Kong

34. University of Edinburgh

35. The University of Manchester

36. Monash University

37. The University of Tokyo

38. Columbia University

39. Seoul National University

40. University of British Columbia

41. Institut Polytechnique de Paris

42. Northwestern University

43. The University of Queensland

44. The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

45. University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

46. University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)

47. Delft University of Technology

48. Shanghai Jiao Tong University

49. Zhejiang University

50. Yonsei University

51. University of Bristol

52. Carnegie Mellon University

53. The University of Amsterdam

54. The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

55. New York University (NYU)

56. London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)

57. Kyoto University

58. Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München

59. Universiti Malaya (UM)

60. KU Leuven

61. Korea University

62. Duke University

63. City University of Hong Kong

64. National Taiwan University (NTU)

65. The University of Auckland

66. University of California, San Diego (UCSD)

67. King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals

68. University of Texas at Austin

69. Brown University

70. Université Paris-Saclay

71. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

72. Lund University

73. Sorbonne University

74. The University of Warwick

75. Trinity College Dublin, The University of Dublin

76. University of Birmingham

77. The University of Western Australia

78. KTH Royal Institute of Technology

79. University of Glasgow

80. Ruprecht-Karls-Universität Heidelberg

81. University of Washington

82. Adelaide University

83. Pennsylvania State University

84. Universidad de Buenos Aires

85. Tokyo Institute of Technology

86. University of Leeds

87. University of Southampton

88. Boston University

89. Freie Universität Berlin

90. Purdue University

91. The University of Osaka

92. The University of Sheffield

93. Uppsala University

94. Durham University

95. University of Alberta

96. University of Technology Sydney

97. The University of Nottingham

98. Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT)

99. Politecnico di Milano

100. University of Zurich (UZH)

101. University of Copenhagen

102. Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH)

103. Nanjing University

104. Utrecht University

105. Lomonosov Moscow State University

106. Rheinisch-Westfälische Technische Hochschule Aachen (RWTH Aachen)

107. Technical University of Denmark

108. Universidade de São Paulo (USP)

109. Tohoku University

110. Queen Mary University of London (QMUL)

111. University of Wisconsin-Madison

112. Qatar University

113. University of St Andrews

114. Aalto University

115. University of California, Davis

116. Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile

117. University of Helsinki

118. University College Dublin

119. Leiden University

120. Rice University

121. University of Oslo

122. University of Waterloo

123. Georgia Institute of Technology

124. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD)

125. RMIT University

126. Sungkyunkwan University

127. Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM)

128. Sapienza University of Rome

129. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB)

130. Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin

131. Aarhus University

132. University of Bath

133. University of Science and Technology of China

134. Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM)

135. Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM)

136. Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM)

137. Newcastle University

138. Alma Mater Studiorum – University of Bologna

139. Macquarie University

140. Eindhoven University of Technology

141. Erasmus University Rotterdam

142. University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

143. King Saud University

144. Texas A&M University

145. Technische Universität Berlin

146. University of Southern California

147. Stockholm University

148. University of Groningen

149. University of Liverpool

150. University of Cape Town

151. Universities Western University

152. University of Vienna

153. Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM)

154. Wageningen University & Research

155. University of Exeter

156. University of Geneva

157. Lancaster University

158. University of Basel

159. Hanyang University

160. University of Barcelona

161. Michigan State University

162. Ghent University

163. King Abdul Aziz University (KAU)

164. Nagoya University

165. Chalmers University of Technology

166. Al-Farabi Kazakh National University

167. Washington University in St. Louis

168. University of Montreal

169. University of York

170. Hokkaido University

171. Kyushu University

172. Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona

173. Arizona State University

174. McMaster University

175. Universidad de Chile

176. National Tsing Hua University

177. Khalifa University of Science and Technology

178. Tongji University

179. University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB)

180. Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM)

181. Cardiff University

182. Emory University

183. Curtin University

184. University of Bern

185. University of Wollongong

186. Wuhan University

187. Tecnológico de Monterrey (ITESM)

188. University Complutense Madrid

189. Universitas Indonesia

190. Ohio State University

191. Queen's University, Ontario

192. Université Catholique de Louvain (UCL)

193. Universität Hamburg

194. University of Reading

195. Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam

196. Waseda University

197. University of Otago

198. Vienna University of Technology

199. National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University

200. Queen's University Belfast

201. Eberhard Karls University of Tübingen

UAE lists 100 universities for Golden Visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE had released a list of 100 universities whose graduates are eligible to apply for the Abu Dhabi Golden Visa under the University Graduates category.

The list includes top institutions from the US, the UK, Europe, Asia, and other regions, including Harvard University, the University of Oxford, the University of Cambridge, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Applicants must meet the relevant requirements to qualify for the 10-year residency programme.

Source: Legit.ng