Judy Austin shared throwback pregnancy photos on her social media page, fuelling speculation about a possible new pregnancy

Yul Edochie jumped into Judy's comment section with a bold brag comparing himself to football star Cristiano Ronaldo

The actor's remarks sparked fresh reactions online as fans dissect what the couple's posts could mean

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has fans talking after he dropped a boastful comment on his wife Judy Austin's latest social media post, drawing comparisons between himself and football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Judy had taken to her page on Saturday, 7 November 2026, to share a collection of throwback photos capturing her during past pregnancies.

Judy Austin’s old pregnancy photos resurface, Yul Edochie’s response gets attention. Credit: @judyaustin1, @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

She kept the caption light and affectionate, writing: "Some of my favourite pictures ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

The timing of the post alone was enough to stir up conversation, arriving just as online chatter about a potential new pregnancy between the couple was already gathering momentum. Judy neither confirmed nor dismissed the rumours, letting the nostalgic images do the talking.

Yul Edochie channels his inner CR7

Rather than staying quiet, Yul headed straight to the comment section with a declaration that left little room for modesty.

The actor and producer compared himself to Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, known widely by the nickname CR7, apparently celebrating his role in Judy's pregnancies.

His comment read:

"They call me CR7 for many reasons. Baddest actor. Baddest striker. Highest goal scorer. Nwoke".

The word "Nwoke," an Igbo term loosely meaning "man" or used to affirm masculinity, capped off his self-congratulatory remark in typically Yul Edochie fashion.

Judy Austin is widely known as the second wife of Yul Edochie, whose marriage to her became one of the most talked-about celebrity stories in Nollywood.

The actress's decision to revisit her pregnancy photos, without offering any explanation, only deepened the curiosity surrounding the couple's current situation.

Whether the post was simply a walk down memory lane or a subtle nudge towards bigger news remains unclear, but Yul's enthusiastic response has certainly kept the conversation alive.

Yul Edochie sparks questions with cryptic remark on Judy Austin’s pregnancy photos. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie faces backlash over estranged wife May

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Yul Edochie found himself at the centre of online controversy after reposting a fan-made biography video that featured footage of his estranged wife, May Edochie.

The compilation, which was put together and sent to the actor by a fan, covered various aspects of his life, including his parents, clips from his old films, his new wife, Judy Austin and their children, and his former partner, May Edochie, alongside their kids.

The gesture did not go down well with May's devoted fanbase.

Source: Legit.ng