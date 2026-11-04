Japan introduced the Future Creation Talent System, known as J-Find, to allow graduates of top global universities to stay in the country for up to two years

The scheme covers graduates who completed undergraduate or postgraduate programmes at any of 93 listed universities ranked as of October 2026

No African university made the list, meaning graduates from institutions across the continent cannot apply directly under the J-Find scheme

Japan has released the official list of 93 overseas universities whose graduates are eligible to apply for a two-year stay in the country under a new immigration scheme designed to attract top global talent.

The programme, called the Future Creation Talent System (J-Find), grants eligible graduates a "Designated Activities (Future Creation Talent)" residence status, during which they can search for employment or prepare to launch a business in Japan for up to two years.

Japan identifies 93 universities whose graduates can qualify for special 2-year stay. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Kyodo News/Alexander W Helin

Source: Getty Images

Japan's J-Find scheme: Which universities qualify

To be eligible, applicants must have graduated from one of the 93 listed universities or completed a graduate programme there and been awarded a degree or professional degree. The rankings used to compile the list were current as of October 2026.

The full list of qualifying universities is as follows:

1. Aarhus University

2. Boston University

3. Brown University

4. California Institute of Technology

5. Carnegie Mellon University

6. City University of Hong Kong

7. Columbia University

8. Cornell University

9. Delft University of Technology

10. Duke University

11. Fudan University

12. Harbin Institute of Technology

13. Harvard University

14. Heidelberg University (Universität Heidelberg)

15. Imperial College London

16. Institut Polytechnique de Paris

17. Johns Hopkins University

18. Karolinska Institute

19. King's College London

20. Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST)

21. KU Leuven

22. Kyoto University

23. LMU München (Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München)

24. London School of Economics and Political Science

25. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

26. McGill University

27. Monash University

28. Nanjing University

29. Nanyang Technological University

30. National University of Singapore

31. New York University

32. Northwestern University

33. Paris-Saclay University (Université Paris-Saclay)

34. Peking University

35. Princeton University

36. PSL Research University Paris (PSL)

37. Purdue University – West Lafayette

38. Seoul National University

39. Shanghai Jiao Tong University

40. Sorbonne University

41. Stanford University

42. Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL)

43. Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich (ETH Zurich)

44. Technical University of Munich

45. The Australian National University

46. The Chinese University of Hong Kong

47. The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

48. The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

49. The Ohio State University

50. The University of Edinburgh

51. The University of Glasgow

52. The University of Hong Kong

53. The University of Manchester

54. The University of Melbourne

55. The University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney)

56. The University of Queensland

57. The University of Sydney

58. The University of Texas at Austin

59. The University of Tokyo

60. Tsinghua University

61. University College London (UCL)

62. University of Amsterdam

63. University of Birmingham

64. University of Bonn (Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn)

65. University of Bristol

66. University of British Columbia

67. University of California, Berkeley

68. University of California, Irvine

69. University of California, Los Angeles

70. University of California, San Diego

71. University of California, Santa Barbara

72. University of Cambridge

73. University of Chicago

74. University of Copenhagen

75. University of Groningen

76. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

77. University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

78. University of Minnesota, Twin Cities

79. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

80. University of Oxford

81. University of Pennsylvania

82. University of Science and Technology of China

83. University of Southern California

84. University of Toronto

85. University of Washington

86. University of Wisconsin-Madison

87. University of Zurich

88. Uppsala University

89. Vanderbilt University

90. Washington University in St. Louis

91. Yale University

92. Yonsei University (Seoul Campus)

93. Zhejiang University

What the absence of African universities means

Not a single African university appears on the list. Graduates of institutions across Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and the rest of the continent are therefore unable to qualify for J-Find through their home universities, regardless of academic performance.

Those wishing to benefit from the scheme would need to have completed a degree or postgraduate qualification at one of the 93 listed institutions.

The list draws heavily from universities in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, and other parts of Asia and Europe, reflecting the global ranking criteria Japan used in compiling its eligible institutions.

Japan lists countries eligible for eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Japan updated its eVisa eligibility list, allowing nationals and residents of selected countries to apply for tourist visas online from May 15, 2026.

The government listed nine countries and regions whose eligible residents can apply directly through its eVisa website. It also outlined separate application requirements for travellers from other countries, including those who must apply through accredited travel agencies.

Source: Legit.ng