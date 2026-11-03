The UK Home Office published its 2026 Global Universities List for the High Potential Individual visa on November 1, 2026

The list covers 82 universities across countries including the US, China, Australia, Japan, Germany and Singapore

No university from Nigeria or any other African country appears on the 2026 HPI visa eligible institutions list

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The UK Home Office has published its 2026 Global Universities List for the High Potential Individual (HPI) visa, naming 82 institutions whose graduates may be eligible to live and work in Britain, with no university from Africa included.

The list, which took effect on November 1, 2026, covers degrees awarded between that date and October 31, 2027.

This was published directly by the UK Home Office as part of its immigration guidance.

No Nigerian university and no institution from any other African country features in the 2026 publication.

What the HPI visa offers

The HPI visa gives recent graduates of recognised universities outside the United Kingdom a route to enter Britain to work or seek employment without needing a job offer or employer sponsorship in advance.

However, appearing on the list does not guarantee visa approval. Applicants must separately meet the UK's English-language and financial requirements before a visa can be granted.

Which countries made the 2026 list

The United States holds the largest share of entries, with institutions including Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Stanford University, Yale University, Princeton University, Columbia University and several campuses within the University of California system.

Asian universities account for a significant portion of the remaining entries. China is represented by Peking University, Tsinghua University, Fudan University, Zhejiang University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University and others.

South Korea's entries include Seoul National University and the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), while Japan features Kyoto University and the University of Tokyo. Singapore's Nanyang Technological University and National University of Singapore also appear.

Australia's representation includes the Australian National University, Monash University, the University of Melbourne, the University of New South Wales and the University of Queensland.

European universities on the list span Germany, France, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium and Denmark, among others. Canadian institutions include McGill University, the University of Toronto and the University of British Columbia.

The full list of 82 universities is reproduced below as published by the Home Office:

Aarhus University (Denmark), Australian National University (Australia), Boston University (US), Brown University (US), California Institute of Technology — Caltech (US), Carnegie Mellon University (US), City University of Hong Kong (Hong Kong), Columbia University (US), Cornell University (US), Delft University of Technology (Netherlands) Duke University (US), EPFL (Switzerland), ETH Zurich (Switzerland), Fudan University (China), Harbin Institute of Technology (China), Harvard University (US), Heidelberg University (Germany), Institut Polytechnique de Paris (France), Johns Hopkins University (US), Karolinska Institute (Sweden), KAIST (South Korea), KU Leuven (Belgium), Kyoto University (Japan), MIT (US), McGill University (Canada), Monash University (Australia), Nanjing University (China), Nanyang Technological University Singapore (Singapore), National University of Singapore (Singapore), New York University (US), Northwestern University (US), Ohio State University Columbus (US).

Others include: Peking University (China), Princeton University (US), PSL University (France), Purdue University West Lafayette (US), Seoul National University (South Korea), Shanghai Jiao Tong University (China), Sorbonne University (France), Stanford University (US), Technical University of Munich (Germany), Chinese University of Hong Kong (Hong Kong), Hong Kong Polytechnic University (Hong Kong), Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Hong Kong), University of Hong Kong (Hong Kong), University of Melbourne (Australia), University of New South Wales (Australia), University of Queensland (Australia), University of Texas at Austin (US), University of Tokyo (Japan), Tsinghua University (China), Université Paris-Saclay (France), University of Amsterdam (Netherlands), University of Bonn (Germany), University of British Columbia (Canada), UC Berkeley (US), UC Irvine (US), UCLA (US), UC San Diego (US), UC Santa Barbara (US), University of Chicago (US), University of Copenhagen (Denmark), University of Groningen (Netherlands), University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (US), University of Michigan-Ann Arbor (US), University of Minnesota (US).

The following universities also made the list: LMU Munich (Germany), University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (US), University of Pennsylvania (US), University of Science and Technology of China (China), University of Southern California (US), University of Sydney (Australia), University of Toronto (Canada), University of Washington (US), University of Wisconsin-Madison (US), University of Zurich (Switzerland), Uppsala University (Sweden), Vanderbilt University (US), Washington University in St Louis (US), Yale University (US), Yonsei University (listed as Japan in the Home Office table), Zhejiang University (China).

UK unveils post-study visa rule affecting Nigerian students

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the UK announced plans to keep the two-year Graduate visa for graduates of select universities while cutting it to 18 months for others from January 2027.

The change introduces a two-tier system where the university an international student attends could determine how long they stay in Britain after graduating.

Nigeria ranked third among the UK's largest sources of international students, with over 26,000 sponsored study visas issued to Nigerians in the year ending June 2026.

Source: Legit.ng