The ₦50,000 NERSI grant offers selected vulnerable households unrestricted cash support for food, transport, medical bills and other urgent needs

Payments are being made in phases through banks and mobile money providers, but having an account does not guarantee eligibility

The grant requires no repayment or fees; Nigerians should avoid suspicious links and never share their banking PINs or one-time passwords

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government’s ₦50,000 relief grant is expected to provide financial support to vulnerable Nigerian households struggling with rising food prices, transportation costs and other essential expenses.

The payment, under the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI), is designed to help eligible beneficiaries meet immediate household needs without repayment obligations.

What can FG's N50,000 grant purchase for Nigerians as payment commences? Credit: Anadolu/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Unlike loans or conditional business grants, the intervention is described as unrestricted cash assistance, allowing recipients to decide how best to spend the money.

Disbursements are being made through participating financial institutions and mobile money operators, including OPay, Moniepoint and other payment providers.

What Nigerians can buy with ₦50,000

Beneficiaries can spend the grant on everyday necessities, particularly food and household provisions.

For families struggling with grocery bills, the money could cover purchases of rice, beans, garri, maize, vegetable oil, tomatoes and other essential food items.

Recipients may also use the funds to purchase cooking gas, kerosene and household supplies.

The assistance could also help families settle urgent medical bills, purchase prescribed medications or cover transportation expenses.

For petty traders and small business owners, the grant may provide an opportunity to restock goods, purchase trading materials or support daily business operations.

However, how much beneficiaries can purchase will depend on prevailing market prices and individual household priorities.

OPay, Moniepoint and others provide payment access

The intervention is structured to reach beneficiaries through participating banks and mobile money platforms, including those offering USSD services.

This means eligible Nigerians may be able to check their payment status or access credited funds without owning an internet-enabled smartphone.

Customers should use only the official applications, verified USSD channels or customer service platforms of their respective financial institutions.

Importantly, having an OPay, Moniepoint or other mobile money account does not automatically qualify an individual for the ₦50,000 payment.

Eligibility depends on the programme's selection and verification requirements.

Who qualifies for the federal grant?

According to the programme information provided, beneficiaries are identified using the National Social Register and verified national identity records.

The selection process is intended to prioritise poor and vulnerable households facing economic hardship.

Payments are also being processed in phases, meaning eligible recipients may not receive notifications or funds simultaneously.

Consequently, Nigerians who have not received payment alerts should not automatically assume they have been excluded.

FG begins N50,000 grant to vulnerable Nigerians; what they can afford with it. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

FG’s ₦50,000 grant requires no repayment

One important distinction is that the ₦50,000 assistance is presented as a grant rather than a loan.

Beneficiaries are therefore not expected to repay the money or pay interest.

The programme also does not require applicants to pay registration, processing or withdrawal-approval fees to middlemen.

Nigerians are advised to avoid suspicious links, unofficial agents and individuals requesting money in exchange for guaranteed selection.

They should also protect their banking passwords, PINs and one-time passwords.

For households selected to receive the assistance, the grant could provide temporary relief from essential expenses, although its purchasing power will depend largely on prevailing prices.

How to access FG’s N50k grant via banks

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians seeking financial relief from the federal government's ₦50,000 grant programme now have several digital channels through which they can check their eligibility and access approved payments without visiting a government office.

The initiative, known as the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI), is designed to support vulnerable households struggling with rising living costs and other economic pressures.

Source: Legit.ng