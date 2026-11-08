NOVA Bank is recruiting experienced professionals for six contract roles across eight Nigerian cities

Applicants need at least an HND in a relevant discipline, but the bank has not disclosed experience years or salaries

Candidates should check vacancies through NOVA Bank’s official channels and avoid anyone demanding payment for a job

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

NOVA Bank has announced recruitment opportunities for experienced professionals across eight Nigerian cities, offering positions in customer service, business management, cash operations and relationship management.

The recruitment exercise, tagged “NOVA Bank Experienced Hires,” targets qualified candidates seeking career opportunities in the banking sector.

Nigeria's newest commercial bank, NOVA, opens applications Credit: NOVA Bank

Source: UGC

According to information published by the financial institution, applicants must possess at least a Higher National Diploma (HND) in a relevant discipline.

The available positions are designated as contract employment, with successful candidates expected to work in selected locations across the country.

NOVA Bank lists six available positions

The bank is seeking experienced professionals to fill six roles covering different aspects of its banking operations.

The advertised positions include:

Business Manager: Responsible for overseeing business activities, developing customer relationships and supporting revenue growth. Business Operations Manager: Coordinates operational activities and ensures efficient service delivery. Cash Officer: Handles cash management processes and supports compliance with banking procedures. Relationship Manager: Manages customer portfolios, strengthens client relationships and identifies business opportunities. Tellers: Process customer transactions, including deposits, withdrawals and other routine banking services. Customer Service Officers: Attend to customer enquiries, resolve complaints and provide support on banking products and services.

These descriptions reflect the typical responsibilities associated with the advertised positions. Specific duties may vary depending on the bank's requirements.

Eight Nigerian cities selected for recruitment

NOVA Bank identified eight locations where successful applicants may be deployed.

They are Onitsha and Nnewi in Anambra State, Yenagoa in Bayelsa State, Aba in Abia State, Asaba in Delta State, Benin City in Edo State, Uyo in Akwa Ibom State and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

The geographical spread provides opportunities for professionals outside Lagos to explore employment in the financial services industry.

Qualifications and employment requirements

The bank specified a minimum academic qualification of HND in a relevant discipline.

However, the recruitment programme is specifically designed for experienced hires, meaning applicants are expected to demonstrate relevant professional experience and a strong record of performance.

The announcement did not specify the number of years of experience required for individual positions.

It also did not disclose salary packages, age limits or the duration of the employment contracts.

NOVA Bank announces new recruitment for Nigerian graduates. Credit: NOVA Bank

Source: Getty Images

How interested candidates can apply

Interested applicants are encouraged to review the available vacancies through NOVA Bank's official recruitment channels and identify positions that match their qualifications and experience.

Candidates should carefully examine the requirements attached to their preferred roles before submitting applications.

The recruitment information provided does not indicate an application deadline or specify whether all six positions are available in every listed city.

Applicants should also verify recruitment announcements through the bank's official channels and avoid individuals demanding payment in exchange for employment opportunities.

NOVA gets approval to transition into commercial banking

Legit.ng earlier reported that NOVA Merchant Bank will be going into commercial banking business and challenge Access, Zenith and other Nigerian commercial banks for customers.

This was disclosed at the company's 6th Annual General Meeting in Lagos, Punch reports.

Source: Legit.ng