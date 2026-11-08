NOVA Bank Announces Job Openings in Eight Nigerian Cities, Lists Requirements
- NOVA Bank is recruiting experienced professionals for six contract roles across eight Nigerian cities
- Applicants need at least an HND in a relevant discipline, but the bank has not disclosed experience years or salaries
- Candidates should check vacancies through NOVA Bank’s official channels and avoid anyone demanding payment for a job
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Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.
NOVA Bank has announced recruitment opportunities for experienced professionals across eight Nigerian cities, offering positions in customer service, business management, cash operations and relationship management.
The recruitment exercise, tagged “NOVA Bank Experienced Hires,” targets qualified candidates seeking career opportunities in the banking sector.
According to information published by the financial institution, applicants must possess at least a Higher National Diploma (HND) in a relevant discipline.
The available positions are designated as contract employment, with successful candidates expected to work in selected locations across the country.
NOVA Bank lists six available positions
The bank is seeking experienced professionals to fill six roles covering different aspects of its banking operations.
The advertised positions include:
- Business Manager: Responsible for overseeing business activities, developing customer relationships and supporting revenue growth.
- Business Operations Manager: Coordinates operational activities and ensures efficient service delivery.
- Cash Officer: Handles cash management processes and supports compliance with banking procedures.
- Relationship Manager: Manages customer portfolios, strengthens client relationships and identifies business opportunities.
- Tellers: Process customer transactions, including deposits, withdrawals and other routine banking services.
- Customer Service Officers: Attend to customer enquiries, resolve complaints and provide support on banking products and services.
These descriptions reflect the typical responsibilities associated with the advertised positions. Specific duties may vary depending on the bank's requirements.
Eight Nigerian cities selected for recruitment
NOVA Bank identified eight locations where successful applicants may be deployed.
They are Onitsha and Nnewi in Anambra State, Yenagoa in Bayelsa State, Aba in Abia State, Asaba in Delta State, Benin City in Edo State, Uyo in Akwa Ibom State and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.
The geographical spread provides opportunities for professionals outside Lagos to explore employment in the financial services industry.
Qualifications and employment requirements
The bank specified a minimum academic qualification of HND in a relevant discipline.
However, the recruitment programme is specifically designed for experienced hires, meaning applicants are expected to demonstrate relevant professional experience and a strong record of performance.
The announcement did not specify the number of years of experience required for individual positions.
It also did not disclose salary packages, age limits or the duration of the employment contracts.
How interested candidates can apply
Interested applicants are encouraged to review the available vacancies through NOVA Bank's official recruitment channels and identify positions that match their qualifications and experience.
Candidates should carefully examine the requirements attached to their preferred roles before submitting applications.
The recruitment information provided does not indicate an application deadline or specify whether all six positions are available in every listed city.
Applicants should also verify recruitment announcements through the bank's official channels and avoid individuals demanding payment in exchange for employment opportunities.
NOVA gets approval to transition into commercial banking
Legit.ng earlier reported that NOVA Merchant Bank will be going into commercial banking business and challenge Access, Zenith and other Nigerian commercial banks for customers.
This was disclosed at the company's 6th Annual General Meeting in Lagos, Punch reports.
Source: Legit.ng
Pascal Oparada (Business editor) For over a decade, Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy. He has worked in many media organizations such as Daily Independent, TheNiche newspaper, and the Nigerian Xpress. He is a 2018 PwC Media Excellence Award winner. Email:pascal.oparada@corp.legit.ng