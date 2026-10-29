Singapore's Work Holiday Programme allows eligible students and young graduates to live and work in the country for up to six months

Applicants must be aged 18 to 25 and enrolled in or graduated from a university in one of ten recognised countries

Both undergraduates and graduates can apply, though each category carries its own specific residency and study requirements

Singapore has opened its doors to young graduates and students from ten countries through a work-holiday visa scheme that allows them to live and work in the country for up to six months.

The Work Holiday Programme, administered by Singapore's Ministry of Manpower, is designed for individuals who want to combine short-term employment with leisure in the city-state. Successful applicants receive a Work Holiday Pass, which is valid for the duration of their stay.

Singapore opens its doors to graduates from 10 countries concerning its 6-month work-holiday visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Who can apply for Work Holiday pass

To qualify, applicants must be between 18 and 25 years of age at the time they submit their application. Crucially, their university must be located in one of the following ten countries or regions:

1. Australia

2. France

3. Germany

4. Hong Kong

5. Japan

6. Netherlands

7. New Zealand

8. Switzerland

9. United Kingdom

10. United States

The university must also be formally recognised by the federal government of the country or region in which it is based.

The eligibility criteria differ slightly depending on whether the applicant is a current student or a recent graduate. Undergraduates must have been residents and enrolled as full-time students at their university for a minimum of three months before applying. Graduates, on the other hand, simply need to have previously been a resident and full-time student at a qualifying institution.

Singapore: What the programme offers

The scheme gives young people from eligible countries a structured pathway to experience Singapore beyond a standard tourist visit, with the ability to take up work during their stay. The six-month window is intended to allow participants enough time to both earn and explore, making it a practical option for those on academic breaks or in the period immediately following graduation.

Full details of the eligibility requirements are available on the Singapore Ministry of Manpower's official Work Holiday Programme page.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Singapore announced new occupations foreigners can apply for under its work permit scheme.

Singapore: Countries eligible for work permit jobs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Singapore announced its NTS Occupation List, which names nine countries whose citizens can apply for selected work permit jobs.

But workers must earn at least $2,000 a month, and employers must meet strict hiring limits. No African country is on the list, leaving Nigerians and others ineligible under this pathway.

Source: Legit.ng