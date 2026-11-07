The European Commission announced the EU Talent Pool, the first EU-wide digital platform designed to match non-EU jobseekers with employers across member states

The platform entered into force in June 2026, though the Commission is still developing it ahead of a projected full launch by the end of 2027

The initiative targets occupations experiencing labour shortages, allowing workers to register profiles and EU employers to post vacancies

The European Commission has launched the EU Talent Pool, a new digital platform that will connect jobseekers from outside Europe with employers in EU member states, as the bloc seeks to plug growing gaps in its workforce.

The announcement, made on June 15, 2026, by the Directorate-General for Communication, comes alongside the full rollout of updated rules under the Single Permit Directive across EU countries.

Foreign workers can now explore European job opportunities through a new EU platform. Photo credit: Nicolas Tucat

Source: Getty Images

Both developments are designed to make it easier for European businesses to recruit internationally amid worsening labour shortages driven by demographic decline.

What the EU Talent Pool will do

The platform will serve as the first recruitment tool of its kind at the EU level, targeting non-EU nationals who want to work in Europe, particularly in sectors where member states report difficulty filling roles.

Workers from outside the bloc will be able to create profiles listing their skills, qualifications, work experience and language abilities. Employers based in participating EU countries will also be able to post job openings directly on the platform.

Although the initiative formally entered into force in June 2026, the Commission said it is still building the platform and expects it to be fully operational by the end of 2027.

Why is the EU acting now?

Europe's shrinking and ageing workforce has pushed labour shortages to the top of the EU's economic agenda. The Commission described facilitating legal migration as essential to maintaining the bloc's competitiveness in a global market for skilled workers.

The Talent Pool is positioned as part of the EU's broader migration strategy, which the Commission said balances efforts to attract talent with stricter management of irregular migration under the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum. That pact sets out binding rules intended to reform how EU countries handle asylum claims and migration flows.

The updated Single Permit Directive, now fully operational across the bloc, simplifies the process for non-EU nationals to obtain a combined work and residence permit, cutting administrative steps for both employers and applicants.

Legit.ng reported that the EU announced new measures to make it easier for employers to recruit foreign workers.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the EU named three countries it considers safe for asylum seekers.

EU changes Schengen visa rules

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the EU announced changes to the Schengen visa rules.

The initiative follows a visa strategy the Commission unveiled in January 2026 and is intended to translate several of those policy announcements into law.

A final legislative proposal is not expected before early 2027, and the Commission has cautioned that both the policy options under consideration and the timeline could still shift before then.

Source: Legit.ng