Spain's Ministry of Interior published the official fee for obtaining an ordinary passport, covering both first-time issuance and renewals

The Spanish government outlined several payment options available to applicants when processing their passport at a Documentation Unit

A specific category of applicants may be exempt from paying the passport fee entirely under the Spanish law

Spain has officially stated the cost of obtaining an ordinary passport, with the country's Ministry of the Interior confirming the standard fee that applies to both new applicants and those renewing an existing document.

According to information published on the ministry's official website, the fee for issuing an ordinary passport is set at €30.00 (about N45,100 in Nigerian naira). The amount applies regardless of whether the applicant is obtaining their first passport or going through a renewal.

Spain mentions official cost of Spanish passport for eligible applicants. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

How to pay for Spanish passport

Applicants have several options when it comes to settling the fee. Payment can be made in cash or by credit and debit card directly at the Documentation Unit. An electronic payment option is also available for those who prefer to handle things remotely.

The online route is open to anyone who holds a valid electronic signature, whether from their national ID card or another recognised source. Through this method, applicants can pay the fee in advance via the official appointment website, www.citapreviadnie.es, at the same time as booking their appointment for passport issuance.

Not everyone is required to pay the €30.00 fee. The procedure is free of charge for individuals who can demonstrate that they hold the status of a member of a large family, as recognised under Spanish law. Applicants in this category must present proof of that status when processing their passport.

The publication of these details provides clarity for those planning to apply, particularly Nigerians and other African nationals residing in Spain who may be navigating the documentation process for the first time.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng