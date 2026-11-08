Media personality Morayo's husband, Mr Brown Afolabi, publicly challenged Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's physical appearance and lifestyle choices

Mr Brown argued that tattoos, earrings, nose rings, and a muscular physique reflected a focus on "the flesh," unbecoming of a senior pastor

He hinted at a "bigger issue" surrounding the pastor that he claimed the public had not yet seen

Media personality Morayo Brown's husband, Mr Brown Afolabi, has raised pointed questions about Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's appearance and personal choices, suggesting that the clergyman's lifestyle sits uncomfortably with the expectations of his senior pastoral role.

The remarks came during what appeared to be a conversation between Mr Brown and Morayo, in which she had defended the pastor's decision to remarry. Rather than engaging solely with the marriage debate, Mr Brown steered the discussion toward what he described as a more significant concern that most people had been ignoring.

Mr Brown Afolabi criticises Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's lifestyle. Credit: iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

"You don't see what a lot of people do not see here is a pattern. Anyway, I won't talk, I won't talk. There is a bigger issue that the world has not seen. There is a bigger issue," he said, stopping short of elaborating further.

Mr Brown on "The Flesh"

He then directed his attention to the pastor's physical presentation, listing a series of attributes he found problematic for someone in Odukoya's position. Tattoos, body-hugging clothing, nose rings, earrings, and a visibly muscular build all came under scrutiny.

"You see, tattoo, body hug, nose ring, earrings for men, biceps, triceps, everything I have mentioned, they are in the same WhatsApp group. And it is a WhatsApp group called The Flesh. This is all about the flesh," he stated.

Mr Brown also raised eyebrows over what he perceived as a deliberate effort by the pastor to maintain an attractive physique.

"Why is Jimmy Odukoya trying to look very hot? I'm telling you, he has worked heavily," he said.

Beyond aesthetics, Mr Brown pointed to the power and resources that come with leading a prominent church as an additional layer to his concerns. He noted that someone in such a position commands considerable financial influence, implying that this context added weight to his misgivings.

"Now imagine his position, senior pastor. And you know under that type of church, money is flowing," he added.

Morayo Brown's husband questioned the pressures that come with leading a prominent church. Credit: iamthatpj

Source: Getty Images

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, son of the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, leads The Fountain of Life Church in Lagos. His remarriage had drawn considerable public attention and commentary before Mr Brown's remarks added a fresh dimension to the ongoing conversation surrounding him.

The video of Morayo Brown's husband speaking about Jimmy Odukoya is below:

Old prophecy about Jimmy Odukoya's wife surfaces

Legit.ng reported that an old video of a prophecy delivered by Pastor Sola Fola Alade to Pastor Mo Daniel resurfaced online on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, attracting renewed attention. In the prophetic message, Pastor Alade spoke of a powerful mantle awaiting Mo Daniel, linking it to the spiritual lineages of Elton and Babalola while describing what he characterised as spiritual warfare over her destiny.

The video quickly gained attention amid ongoing controversy surrounding Mo Daniel's marriage to Pastor Jimmy Odukoya.

Source: Legit.ng