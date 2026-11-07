Full List: 17 Countries Whose Citizens Can Apply For Chile's Working Holiday Permit
- Chile published a list of 17 countries whose citizens qualify for its Working Holiday programme, allowing young people to work temporarily
- The programme is based on bilateral agreements between Chile and each participating country, with conditions varying by nationality
- Applications must be submitted through Chile's National Migration Service online portal under a specific residency category
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Chile has opened its Working Holiday programme to nationals from 17 countries, giving eligible young people the opportunity to live and work temporarily in the South American nation.
The programme operates through individual agreements between Chile and each participating country. The terms and conditions applicants must meet depend on the specific arrangement their home country holds with Chile.
Chile's Working Holiday programme
According to Chile's government, the following countries have Working Holiday or similar agreements in place:
1. Australia
2. Austria
3. Canada
4. South Korea
5. Denmark
6. France
7. Germany
8. Hungary
9. Iceland
10. Ireland
11. Japan
12. Luxembourg
13. New Zealand
14. Poland
15. Portugal
16. Czech Republic
17. Switzerland
It is worth noting that Switzerland holds a separate work agreement covering interns specifically, rather than the standard Working Holiday arrangement.
Chile's Working Holiday permit: How to apply
Chilean authorities require all applicants to submit their applications through the National Migration Service, known as SERMIG, via its official online portal. The process follows a set sequence of steps.
Applicants must first open the SERMIG Digital Procedures Portal and sign in before entering their personal details.
They then need to select the residence category labelled "International Treaties" (Tratados Internacionales) and choose the "Working Holiday" option from within that category.
From there, applicants are expected to follow the specific requirements tied to the agreement between Chile and their own country.
Receiving the permit is conditional on meeting all the criteria set out in the relevant bilateral agreement before an application can be approved.
UK lists 82 countries eligible for ETA
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK listed 82 countries whose citizens can apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) to visit Britain without obtaining a standard visa.
Only two African countries, Mauritius and Seychelles, made the list, while eligible travellers can stay for up to six months.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng