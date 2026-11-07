Chile published a list of 17 countries whose citizens qualify for its Working Holiday programme, allowing young people to work temporarily

The programme is based on bilateral agreements between Chile and each participating country, with conditions varying by nationality

Applications must be submitted through Chile's National Migration Service online portal under a specific residency category

Chile has opened its Working Holiday programme to nationals from 17 countries, giving eligible young people the opportunity to live and work temporarily in the South American nation.

The programme operates through individual agreements between Chile and each participating country. The terms and conditions applicants must meet depend on the specific arrangement their home country holds with Chile.

Chile lists 17 countries eligible for its Working Holiday arrangement. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Oleksandr Siedov/SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

Chile's Working Holiday programme

According to Chile's government, the following countries have Working Holiday or similar agreements in place:

1. Australia

2. Austria

3. Canada

4. South Korea

5. Denmark

6. France

7. Germany

8. Hungary

9. Iceland

10. Ireland

11. Japan

12. Luxembourg

13. New Zealand

14. Poland

15. Portugal

16. Czech Republic

17. Switzerland

It is worth noting that Switzerland holds a separate work agreement covering interns specifically, rather than the standard Working Holiday arrangement.

Chile's Working Holiday permit: How to apply

Chilean authorities require all applicants to submit their applications through the National Migration Service, known as SERMIG, via its official online portal. The process follows a set sequence of steps.

Applicants must first open the SERMIG Digital Procedures Portal and sign in before entering their personal details.

They then need to select the residence category labelled "International Treaties" (Tratados Internacionales) and choose the "Working Holiday" option from within that category.

From there, applicants are expected to follow the specific requirements tied to the agreement between Chile and their own country.

Receiving the permit is conditional on meeting all the criteria set out in the relevant bilateral agreement before an application can be approved.

UK lists 82 countries eligible for ETA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK listed 82 countries whose citizens can apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) to visit Britain without obtaining a standard visa.

Only two African countries, Mauritius and Seychelles, made the list, while eligible travellers can stay for up to six months.

Source: Legit.ng