Japan's labour law contains a specific provision that gives workers the right to request wages before the normal payday in certain emergencies

The law covers situations such as childbirth, illness, and injury, with additional cases defined by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare

Employers in Japan are legally required to pay wages already earned when a worker makes a qualifying emergency request

Japan's Labour Standards Act includes a provision that protects workers facing financial emergencies, requiring employers to release wages early under specific circumstances.

Article 25 of the country's labour law states that when a worker requests the payment of wages to cover the expenses of childbirth, an illness or injury, or any other emergency prescribed by Order of the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, the employer must pay wages for the work the worker has already carried out before the regular payday arrives.

Japan protects workers by allowing early wage payment when childbirth, illness, injury, or other qualifying emergencies create financial hardship. Credit: AFP via Getty

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What counts as an emergency

The law sets out childbirth, illness, and injury as the named categories that qualify for an emergency wage request. Beyond these, the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has the authority to designate additional situations through ministerial order, meaning the scope of qualifying emergencies can be broader than the three examples listed in the statute itself.

The key condition is that the wages involved must relate to work already performed. Employers are not required to advance future earnings; the obligation covers only pay that the worker has already earned through completed work at the time of the request.

What this means for workers in Japan

The provision is designed to prevent workers from being stranded without funds during critical personal moments simply because a regular payday has not yet arrived. Where the qualifying conditions are met, the employer does not have discretion to refuse the request.

Workers in Japan, including foreign nationals employed in the country, should be aware that this protection sits within national labour law and applies broadly across employment relationships covered by the Labour Standards Act.

Those facing an urgent situation related to medical costs or childbirth expenses can formally invoke Article 25 to access wages they have already earned, without waiting for the scheduled payment date.

Securing long-term stay through work in Japan

Legit.ng earlier reported that Japan has revealed the specific job sectors in which foreign nationals can qualify for a residence status that carries no fixed time limit and permits family reunification.

Source: Legit.ng