Diewait Ikpechukwu’s Daughter Breaks Down in Tears With Message to Actors Guild After Father’s Death
- Lifestyle influencer Chiamax shared an emotional video asking the public to respect her privacy following her father's passing
- The Actors Guild of Nigeria allegedly posted a burial poster for veteran Nollywood actor Diewait Ikpechukwu without his daughter's consent
- Chiamax said she was still wearing the shirt her father had on the day before he died when she recorded the tearful appeal
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Lifestyle influencer Chiamaka Yusuf, popularly known as Chiamax, has broken down in tears in a video shared online on 7 November 2026, pleading with the public and the Actors Guild of Nigeria to hold off on making any announcements about her father's death.
Her father, veteran Nollywood actor Diewait Ikpechukwu, passed away on Thursday at the age of 71 following a prolonged illness. Legit.ng reported the news of his passing earlier that day.
Diewait Ikpechukwu’s daughter pleads for privacy
In the selfie-style clip recorded at home, a visibly distraught Chiamax urged everyone, including media outlets and industry bodies, not to publish or share content about her father's death.
She specifically called out the Actors Guild of Nigeria over what she described as a burial poster that had already begun circulating online, demanding it be taken down immediately.
She made clear that the right to announce her father's passing belonged solely to her and no one else.
"Actors Guild, I don't want you guys to post my daddy. Nobody should post my daddy's poster. You people should leave me alone. Nobody should call me. I'm still wearing my daddy's shirt; he wore it yesterday," she said through tears.
"You people should please take it down. If anybody should announce his passing, it would be me. Nobody would do that for me, please," she added.
The detail that struck many who watched the video was Chiamax's disclosure that she was still dressed in her late father's shirt, the same one he had worn the day before he died.
The raw intimacy of that moment gave her appeal an added weight, as she visibly struggled to hold herself together while recording.
Her central request was straightforward: allow the family space to grieve privately and let her be the one to formally inform the world when she is ready.
Watch Chiamax's emotional appeal on Instagram:
Prophecy about Nollywood resurfaces after Francis Duru's death
Legit.ng reported that an old prophecy by Prophet Abel Boma about impending deaths in Nollywood resurfaced following the passing of veteran actor Francis Duru, stirring reactions among fans and social media users.
The prophet reportedly delivered the warning on June 13, 2026, urging movie stars to organise a thanksgiving service to avert further losses in the entertainment industry. Abel Boma reportedly stopped short of naming the next person who might be at risk, explaining that revealing the individual’s gender could lead people to narrow their prayers to a particular group.
Following Francis Duru’s death, the prophecy has attracted renewed attention online, with fans revisiting the message and discussing the prophet’s call for collective prayers for Nollywood.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.