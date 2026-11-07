Lifestyle influencer Chiamax shared an emotional video asking the public to respect her privacy following her father's passing

The Actors Guild of Nigeria allegedly posted a burial poster for veteran Nollywood actor Diewait Ikpechukwu without his daughter's consent

Chiamax said she was still wearing the shirt her father had on the day before he died when she recorded the tearful appeal

Lifestyle influencer Chiamaka Yusuf, popularly known as Chiamax, has broken down in tears in a video shared online on 7 November 2026, pleading with the public and the Actors Guild of Nigeria to hold off on making any announcements about her father's death.

Diewait Ikpechukwu’s daughter leaves emotional message for Actors Guild after losing her father. Credit: @Chiamaxsworldoy, @dieaitikpechukwu

Source: Instagram

Her father, veteran Nollywood actor Diewait Ikpechukwu, passed away on Thursday at the age of 71 following a prolonged illness. Legit.ng reported the news of his passing earlier that day.

Diewait Ikpechukwu’s daughter pleads for privacy

In the selfie-style clip recorded at home, a visibly distraught Chiamax urged everyone, including media outlets and industry bodies, not to publish or share content about her father's death.

She specifically called out the Actors Guild of Nigeria over what she described as a burial poster that had already begun circulating online, demanding it be taken down immediately.

She made clear that the right to announce her father's passing belonged solely to her and no one else.

"Actors Guild, I don't want you guys to post my daddy. Nobody should post my daddy's poster. You people should leave me alone. Nobody should call me. I'm still wearing my daddy's shirt; he wore it yesterday," she said through tears.

"You people should please take it down. If anybody should announce his passing, it would be me. Nobody would do that for me, please," she added.

The detail that struck many who watched the video was Chiamax's disclosure that she was still dressed in her late father's shirt, the same one he had worn the day before he died.

Veteran actor Diewait Ikpechukwu dies at 71, colleagues and fans mourn. Credit: @diewaitikpechukwu

Source: Instagram

The raw intimacy of that moment gave her appeal an added weight, as she visibly struggled to hold herself together while recording.

Her central request was straightforward: allow the family space to grieve privately and let her be the one to formally inform the world when she is ready.

Watch Chiamax's emotional appeal on Instagram:

Prophecy about Nollywood resurfaces after Francis Duru's death

Legit.ng reported that an old prophecy by Prophet Abel Boma about impending deaths in Nollywood resurfaced following the passing of veteran actor Francis Duru, stirring reactions among fans and social media users.

The prophet reportedly delivered the warning on June 13, 2026, urging movie stars to organise a thanksgiving service to avert further losses in the entertainment industry. Abel Boma reportedly stopped short of naming the next person who might be at risk, explaining that revealing the individual’s gender could lead people to narrow their prayers to a particular group.

Following Francis Duru’s death, the prophecy has attracted renewed attention online, with fans revisiting the message and discussing the prophet’s call for collective prayers for Nollywood.

Source: Legit.ng