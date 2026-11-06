Aisha Ibrahim, National Chairperson of NAWOJ, will serve a second term after emerging unopposed

The Electoral Committee disqualified two Vice Presidents, Chizoba Ogbeche (Zone D) and Rabi Mohammad (Zone A)

Fatima Rasheed and Hannatu Mohammed are now unopposed for the two vacated positions

Kano State – Aisha Ibrahim, the National Chairperson of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), will return for a second term after emerging unopposed ahead of the association’s National Delegates Conference in Kano State.

Aisha was returned unopposed with the National Secretary, Wasilah Ladan, and several other national officers after the NAWOJ Electoral Committee finished screening candidates.

Aisha Ibrahim is set for a second term as NAWOJ National Chairperson. Photo Credit: NAWOJ

Source: UGC

The screening also removed two aspirants from the race: Chizoba Ogbeche, Vice President of NAWOJ Zone D (North Central), and Rabi Mohammad, Vice President of Zone A.

Why Ogbeche was disqualified

According to the Electoral Committee in a press statement sent to Legit, Ogbeche failed to meet the constitutional requirement on attendance at congresses in her chapel.

The committee was said to have kept to its decision despite alleged pressure, blackmail, threats, harassment and intimidation aimed at its members and at the National Chairperson.

With Ogbeche out, Fatima Rasheed of Kwara State, who was cleared for the Zone D vice presidency, is now unopposed.

Mohammad’s appointment ruled her out

Mohammad was disqualified after her appointment as Director of Social Mobilisation at the Sokoto State Universal Basic Education Board.

Under the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Constitution, a member who accepts a political appointment can no longer vote or be voted for in the union or any of its affiliates.

Her opponent, Hannatu Mohammed, a former chairperson of the Katsina chapter of NAWOJ, is now unopposed.

Conference due in November

Elections for the remaining contested positions will hold at the NAWOJ Triennial Delegates Conference in Kano State.

Delegates from across the country are expected to attend and choose officers who will run the association for the next three years.

The Triennial National Delegates Conference is scheduled for November 2026, according to Blueprint. In September, the NAWOJ National Secretariat set up a nine-member credentials committee to oversee preparations.

NUJ FCT Council has also been in the news

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the NUJ FCT Council named AIG Olohundare Moshood Jimoh Best Crime Fighter of the Year, citing his tenure as Lagos State Commissioner of Police.

The award was due to be presented at the opening of the NUJ 2026 Press Week at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja, on the theme “2027 Election: Defending Democracy in the Era of Disinformation.”

The union said it also credited him with stepping in on cases of harassment and intimidation of journalists.

Source: Legit.ng