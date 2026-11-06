The UK military has listed three specific categories of tattoos that could disqualify applicants from joining the British Army

Candidates with certain tattoos on their bodies may face restrictions depending on the visibility and placement of the ink

The British Army's official guidance draws a clear line between acceptable tattoos and those that bar entry

The British Army has made clear that not all tattoos are created equal, and for anyone hoping to enlist, the wrong kind of body art could cost them a place in uniform.

According to the UK military's official guidance, there are three specific categories of tattoos that will prevent a person from being accepted into the British Army.

UK military warns applicants against 3 types of tattoos when joining the British Army. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: The British Army

Source: Getty Images

3 tattoo types that bar British Army entry

The British Army has identified the following as disqualifying tattoo categories:

Offensive tattoos Obscene tattoos Racist tattoos

The guidance published on the UK military's website is direct on the matter. Under the question "Will my tattoos stop me joining?", the Army states:

"If your tattoo is offensive, obscene or racist it will stop you joining. Small tattoos that aren't offensive in any way are not normally a problem, depending where they are on your body and how visible they are."

British Army: What counts as acceptable tattoo

The Army's position draws a clear distinction between body art that reflects personal expression and ink that could be deemed harmful or discriminatory. Tattoos that do not fall into any of the three prohibited categories are generally considered acceptable, though placement and visibility on the body are also taken into account during the assessment process.

This means a recruit with a small, inoffensive tattoo in a less visible area stands a much better chance of passing the enlistment requirements than someone with imagery that could be construed as hateful or inappropriate, regardless of where it appears on the body.

For anyone considering a career in the British Army, the guidance serves as a practical reminder that tattoos acquired before or during the application process could have lasting consequences on eligibility.

UK states how much soldiers earn yearly

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK had published the yearly salaries of its Army personnel, detailing how much soldiers earn based on their ranks.

The figures showed the annual pay for recruits and privates, lance corporals, corporals, and sergeants, with salaries ranging from £27,282 to £46,022.

Source: Legit.ng