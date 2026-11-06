Belgium's government has confirmed how much adults must pay to obtain a standard 34-page passport depending on where they apply

The cost of a Belgian passport varies depending on whether the application is made at a local municipality or through an embassy or consulate abroad

Belgian adults applying for a 64-page passport through an embassy face a significantly higher fee compared to the standard option

Belgium has published the official fees and validity details for its adult passport, revealing a tiered pricing structure that depends on where and how the application is submitted.

An adult passport issued in Belgium remains valid for seven years, while passports for minors carry a shorter validity period of five years.

Belgium passport cost: How much applicants will pay for 7-year document. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

However, the Belgian government notes that a passport can become unusable before it expires under certain circumstances, including when the holder's photo no longer bears a sufficient resemblance to them, when the document is damaged, when it has been reported lost or stolen, or when all pages have been filled. Importantly, holders may apply for a replacement at any time, even well ahead of the expiry date.

How much a Belgian passport costs

For adults aged 18 and above, the cost of a standard 34-page passport varies based on where the application is submitted.

Applicants who apply at their local municipality pay €65 under the ordinary procedure, with the passport delivered no later than the fifth working day after the application date.

Those applying through a Belgian embassy or consulate abroad face a slightly higher base fee of €75, with delivery taking approximately two weeks. For adults who require the larger 64-page passport and are applying through an embassy or consulate, the cost rises considerably to €240.

On top of the base fees, the Belgian government levies a federal tax of €30 on all adult passports. An additional charge of €10 applies to passports delivered through embassies and consulates, covering the cost of international shipping.

In total, an adult applying for a standard 34-page passport through an embassy or consulate can expect to pay €115, factoring in the base fee, federal tax, and delivery surcharge. Those opting for the 64-page version through the same channel would pay €280 in total under the same calculation.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng