CAF sent a message of support to Nigeria's Flamingos ahead of their FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup final against Japan on Saturday, November 7

The Flamingos became the first African nation to reach the final of the competition after beating Brazil 3-1 in the semi-final

Nigeria are chasing their first-ever U-17 Women's World Cup title, while Japan are looking to win the trophy for the second time

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has thrown its weight behind Nigeria's Flamingos ahead of the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup final, scheduled for Saturday, November 7, in Morocco.

Coach Akeem Busari's side made history by becoming the first African team to ever reach the final of the competition.

Nigeria’s Flamingos will face Japan on Saturday in the final of the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco. Photo by Joern Pollex

Source: Getty Images

Standing between Nigeria and the trophy is Japan, a side that already has one world title to their name.

How Nigeria and Japan reached the final

As seen on FIFA's official website, the Flamingos secured their place in the final with a commanding 3-1 victory over South American giants Brazil in the semi-final.

Japan, on the other hand, had a tougher route, needing a penalty shootout to get past North Korea after the match ended 1-1 at full time.

For Nigeria, Saturday's final represents the pinnacle of their involvement in the tournament.

Their best previous finish was a bronze medal at the 2022 edition, when they beat Germany in the third-place match.

That result was itself a first for the country in the competition.

Japan's history at the U-17 Women's World Cup

Japan's record in this tournament is formidable.

They claimed their first title in 2014 by beating Spain in the final and have reached the final on two other occasions, finishing as runners-up in 2010 and 2016.

Saturday's match will be their fourth final appearance.

A win would hand them a second world title and confirm their status as the most successful nation in the history of the competition.

Nigeria, by contrast, are appearing in a World Cup final at this level for the first time.

Victory on Saturday would rewrite the country's footballing history and deliver a first global title for the Flamingos.

CAF's message to the Flamingos

Ahead of the final, CAF used its official women's football page on X to publicly back Nigeria. The post read:

"Built for this moment. Ready for history. 🇳🇬🏆 The Flamingos will play for the #U17WWC title."

The continental body is clearly hoping the Flamingos can go one step further and become the first African side to lift the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup trophy.

Should Nigeria win, it would mark a landmark moment not just for Nigerian football but for the entire continent.

Platforms to watch Nigeria vs Japan final

Legit.ng previously reported about the Flamingos’ FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup final against Japan, including when and where to watch the match live.

Nigeria came back from an opening defeat to beat defending champions DPR Korea and Brazil on the way to the final. A win in Rabat would make the Flamingos the first African champions of the tournament.

Source: Legit.ng