Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced the results of its third-quarter 2026 oversight of recruitment offices

The Ministry detected violations across multiple recruitment offices, triggering legal action against 67 of them during the review period

Saudi Arabia urged workers and employers to use the Musaned platform and a dedicated hotline to report recruitment violations

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has released its third-quarter 2026 oversight report on recruitment offices and companies, revealing that 67 offices faced legal action for regulatory breaches.

The findings were published on November 4, 2026, as part of its routine monitoring of the recruitment sector.

Saudi Arabia publishes a contact number for reporting illegal recruitment activities. Photo credit: Bastien Ohier, Wong Yu Liang

Source: Getty Images

Among the offices penalised, 66 had their activities immediately suspended, while one had its licence revoked after failing to correct the violations within the required timeframe.

The infractions recorded included breaches of recruitment and labour service regulations, delayed refunds to clients, and failure to respond to complaints lodged against the offices.

Saudi Arabia: Hotline to report recruitment violations

The Ministry urged all beneficiaries — including employers and domestic workers — to use the **Musaned** platform for all recruitment transactions.

The digital platform allows users to sign contracts electronically with accredited offices, track applications, and assess service quality.

To report violations, the Ministry shared a dedicated hotline number: **920002866**. Complaints can also be submitted through the Musaned mobile application, available on smart devices.

Saudi Arabia's Oversight of Recruitment Sector

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Ministry said it would continue applying legal penalties to any office or company found to be in breach of the rules governing recruitment and labour services.

Officials described the oversight programme as central to building a transparent and well-governed labour market that protects the rights of everyone involved in a contractual relationship.

The Ministry said its goal is to build confidence among those who rely on recruitment services and to support the development of a labour market that is both attractive and sustainable over the long term.

Saudi Arabia's paid leave days for workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Saudi Arabia published its paid leave days for workers in the country.

The law also provides for partial-year entitlements: workers who have not completed a full year of service receive leave calculated in proportion to the time they have worked.

In all cases, the full pay for the leave period must be handed to the employee before the leave begins, rather than after they return.

Source: Legit.ng