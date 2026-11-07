Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority lists one category of applicants who qualify for a full passport fee waiver

The free passport offer applies to newborn Singapore citizens, but only if a key deadline is met during the application process

Singaporeans who apply in person or lose their passport face higher fees, with repeat losses attracting an even steeper penalty charge

Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has outlined the conditions under which one group of applicants can obtain a Singapore passport at no cost, while all other citizens are required to pay a standard fee.

According to the ICA's official passport application page, the standard fee for an online passport application is S$70. Applications submitted in person at the ICA Services Centre or at a Singapore Overseas Mission cost S$80.

Singapore mentions 1 category of applicants who can get passports for free. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

These fees apply to the vast majority of applicants regardless of age.

Citizens who qualify for Singapore passport fee waiver

The one exception is newborn Singapore citizens. The ICA states that the first passport application fee will be waived for a newborn if two conditions are both satisfied: the application must be submitted on or before the child's first birthday, and it must be made through the MyICA portal. If either condition is not met, the standard fee applies.

The waiver has been in place since 1 January 2020, meaning families who apply within that one-year window and use the designated online portal can secure their child's first travel document completely free of charge.

Lost or damaged passports attract additional fees

For citizens who need to replace a lost or damaged passport, the cost rises considerably beyond the base application fee. The ICA imposes a non-refundable penalty on top of the standard fee: S$50 for a first replacement and S$100 for every replacement after that.

Payment for passport applications can be made using a Visa or Mastercard credit or debit card, an American Express credit card, internet direct debit through participating banks including DBS/POSB, OCBC, UOB, and Standard Chartered, or via PayNow.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng