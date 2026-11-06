Australia published the fees foreigners must pay to apply for citizenship by descent using Form 118

The Australian government set the application fee at $380 (₦352,776) for a first child applying under the scheme

A second or subsequent sibling applying at the same time qualifies for a reduced fee under the same application

Australia has officially published the fees that foreign nationals are required to pay when applying for citizenship by descent through Form 118, giving prospective applicants a clearer picture of the costs involved.

The figures come directly from the Australian government and apply to those seeking to claim citizenship on the basis of a parent's Australian nationality. Here is a breakdown of what applicants can expect to pay.

Australia publishes official Form 118 application fee for Australian citizenship. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/LUDOVIC MARIN/The Washington Post

Source: Getty Images

Australian citizenship: First child application fee

The standard application fee for a first child applying for Australian citizenship by descent is $380 ( ₦352,776). This amount covers the cost of processing the citizenship application submitted via Form 118.

Fee for a second or subsequent sibling

Families applying for more than one child at the same time are eligible for a reduced rate. A second or subsequent sibling included in the same application round will each pay $160 (₦148,537).

This discounted fee only applies when the siblings are submitted together as part of the same application process, offering some financial relief to larger families pursuing citizenship by descent simultaneously.

Australia allows foreigners to join the military

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Australia had opened its military recruitment to permanent residents from four countries, allowing eligible foreigners to join the Australian Defence Force without first becoming citizens.

The countries are New Zealand, the UK, the US, and Canada. However, applicants must have lived in Australia for at least one year and meet other military and security requirements.

Source: Legit.ng