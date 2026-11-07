Malaysia offers two Employment Pass categories for expatriates, each tied to different salary thresholds and contract lengths

Category I targets high-level managerial roles with a minimum monthly salary of MYR 10,000 and contracts of up to five years

EP holders in both categories can apply for Dependent Passes to bring immediate family members to Malaysia

Malaysia's Employment Pass (EP) system gives foreign workers a structured path to working legally in the country, with the requirements varying based on job level and monthly earnings.

Expatriates seeking to work in Malaysia must first identify which of the two EP categories applies to their situation before beginning the application process.

Malaysia’s Employment Pass (EP) system helps expatriates work legally through structured visa categories based on salary and job level. Credit: AFP/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Category I: Senior and managerial roles

Category I is designed for professionals in high-level managerial or executive positions. To qualify, an applicant must earn a minimum monthly salary of MYR 10,000.

Successful applicants under this category are issued a pass valid for up to five years, making it suited to long-term postings or senior appointments.

Category II: Mid-level professionals

Category II covers mid-level positions and requires a monthly salary of between MYR 5,000 and MYR 9,999. The pass under this category is valid for up to two years, reflecting the shorter or more project-specific nature of these engagements.

Both categories allow EP holders to apply for Dependent Passes on behalf of their immediate family members, permitting spouses and children to join them in Malaysia during the employment period.

Understanding which category applies is a critical first step, as the salary threshold and contract terms directly determine the type of pass an applicant will receive.

Workers whose salaries fall below MYR 5,000 do not qualify for either category and may need to explore other visa options.

Applicants are advised to confirm their eligibility with their prospective employer or a licensed immigration consultant before submitting any documentation to Malaysian authorities.

Condition for foreigner applying for Malaysian citizenship

Legit.ng earlier reported Malaysia has set out the conditions and procedure for a married woman to apply for citizenship through her Malaysian husband, with the country's National Registration Department (NRD) serving as the processing authority.

Source: Legit.ng