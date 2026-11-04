Australia's Electronic Travel Authority is open only to passport holders from a specific list of 34 countries and territories

The ETA comes with several conditions that applicants must meet, including health, character, and financial requirements

African countries are not included on the list of nations eligible for the Australian ETA shared by the Department of Home Affairs

Australia has outlined the full list of countries whose citizens qualify to enter the country using an Electronic Travel Authority (ETA) instead of a standard visa, and no African nation made the cut.

The Australian Department of Home Affairs published the conditions on its official immigration website, confirming that only passport holders from 34 specific countries and territories are eligible for the ETA, which offers a streamlined alternative to the traditional visitor visa process.

Australia lists conditions for foreigners to enter with ETA instead of visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Conditions attached to Australia's ETA

1. Applicants must hold a passport from any of the eligible countries.

2. Travellers must demonstrate that they intend to stay in Australia temporarily and comply with any conditions attached to the authority.

3. They must also meet the country's health requirements.

4. Applicants must meet the character requirements. Anyone with a previous criminal conviction in any country is specifically directed to apply for a Visitor visa instead, and must provide documentation relating to those convictions.

5. Financial obligations also apply. If an applicant or any of their family members owe money to the Australian government, those debts must be settled or formal repayment arrangements put in place before an ETA can be granted.

6. For applicants under 18, the government reserves the right to withhold the ETA if granting it is deemed not to be in the child's best interests.

Countries eligible for Australia's ETA

The eligible countries and territories include Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Brunei, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong (SAR of China), Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Monaco, Norway, Portugal, the Republic of San Marino, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan (excluding official or diplomatic passports), the Netherlands, the United Kingdom (British Citizen and British National Overseas), the United States of America, and Vatican City.

Travellers holding passports from any country not on this list must apply through the standard Visitor visa route, known as the subclass 600.

There is also a clause covering dual passport holders. Anyone holding more than one passport must declare all of them during the application process and provide details of each. Australian citizens, even those holding an ETA-eligible foreign passport, cannot apply for the authority at all, as they already have an automatic right of entry into the country.

The government also warned that any ETA granted on the basis of incorrect information may be cancelled after the fact.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng