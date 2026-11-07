Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced a major revision to passport fees, with new rates taking effect from 1 July 2026

The fee for a 10-year passport will drop significantly for online applicants aged 18 and above under the amended Passport Act

Passport offices across Japan are expected to face high demand once the lower fees come into force, prompting an early application warning

Japan has announced a sweeping reduction in passport fees, with the new rates set to take effect from 1 July 2026 following the promulgation of the amended Passport Act on 7 May 2026.

Foreign Press Secretary Kitamura Toshihiro made the announcement at a press conference held on Wednesday, 27 May 2026, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

Japan new passport cost: How much applicants will pay for 10-year document. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Japan's new 10-year passport fee breakdown

For online applications, Japanese citizens aged 18 and above will pay JPY 8,900 (about N75,690 in Nigerian naira) for a 10-year passport, down from the current fee of JPY 15,900 (N135,200) — a reduction of nearly 44%.

Five-year passports for those under 18 will also see significant cuts. Currently, applicants aged 12 and above in this category pay JPY 10,900, while those under 12 pay JPY 5,900. Under the new structure, both groups will pay a flat fee of JPY 4,400.

The implementation ordinance setting out the new fee amounts was promulgated on 22 May 2026, and the changes will apply to all applications submitted on or after the 1 July effective date.

Japan urges early passport applications ahead of rush

Authorities are anticipating a sharp surge in applications once the lower fees come into force. MOFA has warned that passport offices across Japan's prefectures are likely to become congested shortly after 1 July, and has urged anyone planning to travel abroad in July to submit their application early enough to receive their passport before the end of June.

To help the public navigate the transition, MOFA will operate a dedicated Passport Consultation Helpline from 1 June to 31 August 2026.

The telephone service will handle queries about the fee revision as well as passport processing status. Full details, including the helpline number, will be published on the MOFA website from 1 June.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng