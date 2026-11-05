Japan published a list of 19 job sectors where foreign workers can qualify for a five-year work visa under its Specified Skilled Worker (i) programme

The Japanese government outlined key conditions attached to the visa, including salary requirements and access to language training

Workers accepted under the programme face specific restrictions on what they can and cannot do during their five-year stay in Japan

Japan has published a comprehensive list of 19 job sectors where foreign nationals can qualify for a five-year work visa under its Specified Skilled Worker (i) programme, opening up significant employment opportunities for workers seeking to build a career in the country.

Alongside the list of eligible sectors, the Japanese government has also set out the terms and restrictions that govern this category of visa, giving prospective applicants a clearer picture of what life and work in Japan would look like under the scheme.

Japan names 19 industries foreigners can work in. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Pool/Alexander W Helin

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Japan 5-year work visa: conditions

Under the Specified Skilled Worker (i) programme, foreign workers are permitted to remain in Japan for a cumulative period of five years. During that time, they are not allowed to bring family members along to live with them in the country.

On the financial side, employers are required to pay these workers the same wages as Japanese nationals performing equivalent roles, ensuring parity in compensation. Workers are also entitled to Japanese language training, and their employers carry an obligation to provide various forms of support throughout the duration of their stay.

19 sectors eligible for Japan's work visa

The Japanese government has identified the following sectors as eligible under the programme:

1. Nursing Care

2. Building Cleaning Management

3. Construction Industry

4. Industrial Product Manufacturing

5. Shipbuilding and Ship Machinery Industries

6. Automobile Repair and Maintenance

7. Aviation Industry

8. Accommodation Industry

9. Automobile Transportation Business

10. Railway

11. Agriculture

12. Fishery and Aquaculture Industries

13. Food and Beverage Manufacturing Industries

14. Food Service Industry

15. Forestry

16. Wood Industry

17. Resource Recycling Field

18. Linen Services Field

19. Logistics Warehouse Field

The breadth of the list reflects Japan's ongoing effort to address labour shortages across a wide range of industries, from healthcare and construction to agriculture and logistics, by opening its doors to qualified foreign workers.

The range of sectors covered suggests that Japan is prioritising industries where labour shortages are most acute, spanning everything from healthcare and food production to transportation and logistics.

Japan: countries eligible for eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Japan had updated its eVisa eligibility list, allowing citizens and residents of nine countries to apply directly for tourist visas online.

The government also listed other countries whose nationals must apply through accredited travel agencies or meet special travel conditions.

Source: Legit.ng