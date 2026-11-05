Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Japan Mentions 19 Job Sectors Where Foreigners Can Qualify for a 5-Year Work Visa
People

Japan Mentions 19 Job Sectors Where Foreigners Can Qualify for a 5-Year Work Visa

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
3 min read
  • Japan published a list of 19 job sectors where foreign workers can qualify for a five-year work visa under its Specified Skilled Worker (i) programme
  • The Japanese government outlined key conditions attached to the visa, including salary requirements and access to language training
  • Workers accepted under the programme face specific restrictions on what they can and cannot do during their five-year stay in Japan

PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Japan has published a comprehensive list of 19 job sectors where foreign nationals can qualify for a five-year work visa under its Specified Skilled Worker (i) programme, opening up significant employment opportunities for workers seeking to build a career in the country.

Alongside the list of eligible sectors, the Japanese government has also set out the terms and restrictions that govern this category of visa, giving prospective applicants a clearer picture of what life and work in Japan would look like under the scheme.

Read also

Spain approves 4-year seasonal work permit for foreigners, lists 6 conditions

Japan lists 19 occupations that allow eligible foreigners to stay and work
Japan names 19 industries foreigners can work in. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Pool/Alexander W Helin
Source: Getty Images

Japan 5-year work visa: conditions

Under the Specified Skilled Worker (i) programme, foreign workers are permitted to remain in Japan for a cumulative period of five years. During that time, they are not allowed to bring family members along to live with them in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

On the financial side, employers are required to pay these workers the same wages as Japanese nationals performing equivalent roles, ensuring parity in compensation. Workers are also entitled to Japanese language training, and their employers carry an obligation to provide various forms of support throughout the duration of their stay.

19 sectors eligible for Japan's work visa

The Japanese government has identified the following sectors as eligible under the programme:

1. Nursing Care

2. Building Cleaning Management

3. Construction Industry

4. Industrial Product Manufacturing

5. Shipbuilding and Ship Machinery Industries

6. Automobile Repair and Maintenance

7. Aviation Industry

8. Accommodation Industry

Read also

Ireland publishes 17 occupations eligible for general employment permit under quota in 2026

9. Automobile Transportation Business

10. Railway

11. Agriculture

12. Fishery and Aquaculture Industries

13. Food and Beverage Manufacturing Industries

14. Food Service Industry

15. Forestry

16. Wood Industry

17. Resource Recycling Field

18. Linen Services Field

19. Logistics Warehouse Field

The breadth of the list reflects Japan's ongoing effort to address labour shortages across a wide range of industries, from healthcare and construction to agriculture and logistics, by opening its doors to qualified foreign workers.

The range of sectors covered suggests that Japan is prioritising industries where labour shortages are most acute, spanning everything from healthcare and food production to transportation and logistics.

Japan: countries eligible for eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Japan had updated its eVisa eligibility list, allowing citizens and residents of nine countries to apply directly for tourist visas online.

The government also listed other countries whose nationals must apply through accredited travel agencies or meet special travel conditions.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
NIS - Nigeria Immigration ServiceDiaspora
Hot:
Funny numbers Saudi arabia Portugal nigeria Ballon d or rankings Deep love messages