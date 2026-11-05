Japan Mentions 19 Job Sectors Where Foreigners Can Qualify for a 5-Year Work Visa
- Japan published a list of 19 job sectors where foreign workers can qualify for a five-year work visa under its Specified Skilled Worker (i) programme
- The Japanese government outlined key conditions attached to the visa, including salary requirements and access to language training
- Workers accepted under the programme face specific restrictions on what they can and cannot do during their five-year stay in Japan
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Japan has published a comprehensive list of 19 job sectors where foreign nationals can qualify for a five-year work visa under its Specified Skilled Worker (i) programme, opening up significant employment opportunities for workers seeking to build a career in the country.
Alongside the list of eligible sectors, the Japanese government has also set out the terms and restrictions that govern this category of visa, giving prospective applicants a clearer picture of what life and work in Japan would look like under the scheme.
Japan 5-year work visa: conditions
Under the Specified Skilled Worker (i) programme, foreign workers are permitted to remain in Japan for a cumulative period of five years. During that time, they are not allowed to bring family members along to live with them in the country.
On the financial side, employers are required to pay these workers the same wages as Japanese nationals performing equivalent roles, ensuring parity in compensation. Workers are also entitled to Japanese language training, and their employers carry an obligation to provide various forms of support throughout the duration of their stay.
19 sectors eligible for Japan's work visa
The Japanese government has identified the following sectors as eligible under the programme:
1. Nursing Care
2. Building Cleaning Management
3. Construction Industry
4. Industrial Product Manufacturing
5. Shipbuilding and Ship Machinery Industries
6. Automobile Repair and Maintenance
7. Aviation Industry
8. Accommodation Industry
9. Automobile Transportation Business
10. Railway
11. Agriculture
12. Fishery and Aquaculture Industries
13. Food and Beverage Manufacturing Industries
14. Food Service Industry
15. Forestry
16. Wood Industry
17. Resource Recycling Field
18. Linen Services Field
19. Logistics Warehouse Field
The breadth of the list reflects Japan's ongoing effort to address labour shortages across a wide range of industries, from healthcare and construction to agriculture and logistics, by opening its doors to qualified foreign workers.
The range of sectors covered suggests that Japan is prioritising industries where labour shortages are most acute, spanning everything from healthcare and food production to transportation and logistics.
Japan: countries eligible for eVisa
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Japan had updated its eVisa eligibility list, allowing citizens and residents of nine countries to apply directly for tourist visas online.
The government also listed other countries whose nationals must apply through accredited travel agencies or meet special travel conditions.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng