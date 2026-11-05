Babalola Opeyemi Nafisat, a 24-year-old UNILORIN graduate, told Legit.ng her UTME score forced her to abandon her original course choice entirely

Opeyemi revealed that her mother's illness was her biggest challenge at university, leaving her emotionally drained and affecting her academics

The Social Studies Education graduate finished with a Second Class Upper and a CGPA of 4.1 despite years of personal and academic pressure

Babalola Opeyemi Nafisat, a 24-year-old graduate of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), has shared her undergraduate experience in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng.

Opeyemi, who graduated with a Second Class Upper degree in Social Studies Education and a CGPA of 4.1, spoke about the challenges she faced during her time at the university.

UNILORIN graduate with 4.1 CGPA opens up about struggles. Photo Source: TikTok/opeye039

Source: TikTok

UNILORIN graduate opens up about her course

She also opened up about her UTME struggles, which made her abandon her original choice of course and settle for Social Studies Education.

Opeyemi told Legit.ng that she is from Oyo State but relocated to Ilorin, Kwara State, after gaining admission into UNILORIN in 2021.

She also disclosed that she graduated with a CGPA of 4.1, earning a Second Class Upper degree.

Speaking about her course, Babalola explained that Social Studies Education was not her first choice at the university. However, her UTME score affected her chances of gaining admission into her preferred course, forcing her to choose another option.

Her words:

"Basically, studying Social Studies Education was not my initial plan. I originally intended to study another course, but the cut-off mark for that course was higher than my JAMB score. As a result, I had to change my course to Social Studies Education. However, I have never regretted that decision. With time, I embraced the course, developed an interest in it, and became grateful for the opportunity to study it."

Opeyemi speaks about her experience at UNILORIN

When asked about her experience at the university, Opeyemi said she initially expected to have fun, make friends, and create beautiful memories. However, things turned out differently from what she had imagined.

According to her, her undergraduate journey came with emotional struggles and several challenges.

Her words:

"My experience at the university was a mixture of different emotions and experiences. University life was quite different from how it is portrayed in Nollywood movies. I initially thought it would be all about having fun, making friends and enjoying beautiful moments, but reality eventually set in.

"The journey came with stress, challenges, emotional struggles, anxiety over academic results and sleepless nights. However, I also created beautiful memories with my friends, which made the journey worthwhile. All I can say is Alhamdulillahi for the journey so far."

UNILORIN graduate reveals why she changed her course. Photo Source: TikTok/opeye039

Source: TikTok

UNILORIN graduate recalls biggest challenge she faced

Speaking further about her undergraduate struggles, Opeyemi said she faced several challenges, some of which she would rather not discuss.

However, she identified her mother's illness as one of the greatest difficulties she experienced while studying at the university.

She explained that her mother's health condition affected her emotionally and sometimes left her confused about how to cope with her studies. This also had a negative effect on her academic performance.

She said:

"I cannot really share everything because some stories are better kept for another day. However, one of the biggest challenges I faced during my undergraduate years was my mother’s illness.

"Whenever my mum was sick, I felt emotionally drained and sometimes wondered how I would cope with everything. It affected me academically because my mother means so much to me, and she is all I have."

Despite the difficult experience, Opeyemi explained that prayers, faith in God, and financial support helped her overcome the situation.

She added:

"It was a difficult period for me, but I overcame it through constant prayers, faith in God and the financial support I received during that challenging period. God also strengthened me and gave me the courage to keep going. I am grateful that the situation did not completely weaken me or stop me from achieving my academic goals."

UNILORIN graduate speaks about her academic performance

Legit.ng asked Opeyemi whether her mother's illness ever affected her academic performance to the extent that she failed any course.

In response, she said she never had a carryover throughout her undergraduate studies.

However, she admitted that receiving a D or E in any course made her feel disappointed because she always wanted to perform better.

She told Legit.ng:

"I never failed or had a carryover in any course throughout my university education. However, from my personal perspective, getting a D or E in a course felt like a failure to me because I always wanted to do better. Whenever I received such grades, it affected me emotionally, but it also motivated me to work harder and aim for better results."

UNILORIN graduate shares her study habits

Opeyemi also shared the habits that helped her complete her studies with a CGPA of 4.1.

Although she said she did not have a particular study strategy, she identified avoiding procrastination and being consistent with her academics as important lessons she learnt.

Her response:

"I would not say I had a specific study habit or strategy. However, one important lesson I learnt throughout my academic journey was the need to stop procrastinating. I realised that taking my academics seriously, being more consistent and avoiding unnecessary delays were important in achieving better results."

UNILORIN graduate shares biggest challenge, academic experience. Photo Source: TikTok/opeye039

Source: TikTok

Opeyemi mentions her happiest moments at UNILORIN

After sharing the challenges she faced during her undergraduate years, Opeyemi also recalled some of the happiest moments of her university journey.

She said her first day at the university was one of her most memorable experiences because she arrived with excitement and high expectations about campus life.

She explained:

"One of my most memorable experiences was my first day at the university. I came in with the excitement and expectations that university life would be all about having fun, making friends and enjoying beautiful moments. However, as time went on, I realised that university life came with responsibilities, sacrifices and challenges."

She also identified her graduation day as another special moment she would never forget.

According to her:

"My happiest memory was the day I graduated from the University of Ilorin. It was a special moment because it marked the end of a journey filled with different experiences, sacrifices, challenges and unforgettable memories. Seeing myself finally graduate made me appreciate how far I had come."

UNILORIN graduate shares how mother's illness affected her studies. Photo Source: TikTok/opeye039

Source: TikTok

UNILORIN graduate advises undergraduates

Drawing from her experience, Opeyemi advised students still in the university to remain focused, take their studies seriously, and avoid procrastination.

She also encouraged them to put God first and make good use of past questions when preparing for examinations.

Her advice:

"My advice to students studying Social Studies Education is to put God first and commit their plans into His hands. They should also take their academics seriously by attending lectures, avoiding procrastination and making proper use of past questions for every course. Most importantly, they should remain focused, consistent and determined because academic success requires dedication and hard work."

UNILORIN graduate shares 5.0 CGPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a 21-year-old Mathematics graduate, Olusegun Francis, emerged as the overall best graduating student at the University of Ilorin with a perfect 5.0 CGPA.

He also shared the study habits, personal discipline, and strategies that helped him achieve the feat despite financial and academic challenges.

Source: Legit.ng