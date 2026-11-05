A Federal High Court in Abuja delivered a judgment nullifying the ADC leadership of former Senate President David Mark on Thursday

The ruling also voided decisions taken under Mark's leadership, raising major questions about the party's 2027 election candidates

Factional ADC chairman Nafiu Bala Gombe, who filed the suit, praised the court for handling a politically sensitive case without outside influence

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has nullified the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) under former Senate President David Mark, invalidating a series of decisions made under his watch, including the presidential primary that produced former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as the party's 2027 candidate.

Justice Peter Lifu, who presided over the case, ruled on Thursday that Mark's emergence as ADC chairman violated the party's constitution, the Electoral Act, and the 1999 Constitution. The court also struck down the appointment of former Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola as the party's National Secretary, as well as the nominations of other national officers and candidates presented by the ADC for the 2027 general elections.

Nafiu Bala reacts to court ruling sacking David Mark-led ADC leadership and Atiku Abubakar as its candidate Photo Credit: @ADCNig

Source: Twitter

Additionally, Justice Lifu directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to recognise or act on any decisions taken at the party's 99th National Executive Committee meeting held on July 27, 2025.

Background to the ADC leadership dispute

The case, filed as Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025, was brought by Nafiu Bala Gombe, a former Deputy National Chairman of the ADC for the North-East, who had challenged the circumstances under which Mark and other members of a caretaker committee took control of the party.

The dispute traces back to the resignation of the party's former National Chairman, Ralph Nwosu. After Nwosu's exit, Mark and his caretaker committee stepped in as interim leaders. Bala argued that, as Deputy National Chairman, the constitution of the ADC entitled him to assume leadership once Nwosu stepped down, and that Mark's emergence was therefore unlawful.

The suit named the ADC, INEC, Mark, Aregbesola, and Nwosu as defendants. Before the substantive ruling, the matter had travelled as far as the Supreme Court, which directed that the trial court determine the core issues.

Bala praises judiciary after ruling

In a statement released on Thursday, Bala commended Justice Lifu for what he described as an independent, impartial, and courageous approach to a matter he considered both politically sensitive and nationally significant.

He said the judgment reinforced that political parties must operate within their own constitutions and comply with the Electoral Act, adding that courts have a duty to step in when parties fall short of those standards.

"The decision will restore public confidence in the judiciary and reinforce the principle that political leadership must emerge through lawful and constitutionally recognised processes," Bala said.

He also praised his legal team for their professionalism throughout the proceedings and thanked his supporters across the country for their loyalty and prayers during what he described as a long and difficult legal battle.

Court sacks David-Mark-led leadership of the ADC Photo Credit: @ADCNig

Source: Twitter

ADC governorship candidate mourns as 3 PDP members die

Legit.ng earlier reported that three PDP members from Jema'a Local Government Area died on the Kaduna–Kafanchan Road while on official party duties.

The deceased include PDP Secretary Comrade Caleb Ishaya Alot and two members of the party's Wise Women group.

ADC gubernatorial candidate Isa Mohammed Ashiru described the deaths as an irreparable loss to the PDP in Kaduna State.

Source: Legit.ng