VDM has finally explained why his relationship with Afrobeats star Davido reportedly broke down after they became friends

VDM said their friendship was built around the fight for justice for late singer Mohbad, but events surrounding his arrest changed everything

The critic accused members of Davido's circle of being involved in a WhatsApp group where plans to have him arrested were allegedly discussed

Social media critic VeryDarkMan, popularly known as VDM, has finally opened up about what caused the rift between him and Nigerian music star Davido.

The critic addressed the issue in a video released on Thursday, November 5, explaining how their once-friendly relationship deteriorated over the fight for justice for late singer Mohbad.

VDM says he used to be friends with Davido until things changed. Photos: @davido/@theverydarkman/IG.

Source: Instagram

According to VDM, the same issue that brought them together eventually became the reason they fell apart.

VDM explains how Mohbad brought him and Davido together

VDM recalled that he became heavily involved in demanding justice for Mohbad following the singer's death in September 2023.

At the time, questions surrounding the circumstances of the singer's death and his earlier complaints about his record label led to widespread public scrutiny.

The critic said Davido followed him on social media in early 2024, something that excited him because of the singer's international status.

They subsequently became friends, with VDM saying he supported Davido's music and occasionally promoted his releases.

However, their relationship reportedly took a different turn after the critic was arrested in 2024 and later discovered a WhatsApp group chat in 2025.

Why VDM felt betrayed by Davido

VDM alleged that the group chat contained discussions involving people associated with Davido and others in the entertainment industry.

He claimed the conversations suggested that some members had planned his arrest because of his continued questions about Mohbad's death.

The critic said he tried repeatedly to reach Davido to understand why people in his circle would allegedly be involved in such a plan.

According to him, the singer did not answer his calls, and a blog associated with the singer's circle later suggested that VDM wanted to record a conversation with him for blackmail.

VDM described the development as betrayal, saying it was particularly disappointing because he considered Davido a friend.

Watch the Instagram video of VDM explaining the reason for the fight with Davido here:

VDM says Davido betrayed him despite their friendship. Photo: @theverydarkman/IG.

Source: Instagram

Davido and Chioma attend Zlatan’s white wedding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, turned heads with their coordinated appearance at Zlatan Ibile and Davita Lamai’s white wedding in Marrakech, Morocco, on November 4, 2026.

Davido wore a black tuxedo and dark sunglasses, while Chioma complemented him in a flowing teal gown with a jewelled neckline and matching accessories.

The couple arrived hand-in-hand, drawing attention from fans, especially as Chioma had missed the pair’s traditional wedding ceremony in Lagos, where Davido served as a groomsman.

Source: Legit.ng