A lady, Ben Akwamfon-Abasi Akaninyene, graduated from Covenant University with a First Class degree in Economics

She achieved a CGPA of 4.93 out of 5.00, placing her among the highest-performing graduates in her department

The young economist entered Covenant University in 2022 and completed her degree in the 2025/2026 academic session

Ben Akwamfon-Abasi Akaninyene, a fresh Economics graduate from Covenant University in Ota, Ogun State, is celebrating the end of her undergraduate years after finishing with a First Class degree and one of the most impressive CGPAs her programme has seen.

Posting on LinkedIn in November 2026, Ben shared her academic transcript alongside a heartfelt message marking the close of her university chapter.

Covenant University Economics Student Bags First Class With Impressive CGPA, Posts Final Result

Source: UGC

Her final Cumulative Grade Point Average stood at 4.93 out of a possible 5.00, a score that drew widespread admiration from her online community.

Covenant University first-class graduate shares final result

Ben entered Covenant University during the 2022/2023 academic session and completed her Bachelor of Science in Economics in the 2025/2026 session. In her post, she described her time at the institution as one that shaped her beyond the classroom.

She wrote:

"Beyond the academic milestones, my time at CU taught me discipline, grit, and the value of high standards in everything you put your hands to."

She credited God, her family, and her support network for carrying her through the journey, while also expressing excitement about the next phase of her life.

Posting her final result on her LinkedIn page, she added:

"I'm actively looking forward to what lies ahead as I begin my professional journey."

Legit.ng reached out to the graduate for an exclusive comment on her achievements.

Nigerians celebrate Covenant University first-class graduate's CGPA

The post resonated with many people on LinkedIn, with friends and followers pouring in to celebrate her achievement.

Favour A. said:

"This is so beautiful ❤️ Congratulations"

Vaughn Okoyomon said:

"Congratulations an incredible feat you're only going higher"

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng